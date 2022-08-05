The ads that made people drink the beer they did

MBAstack's role is to raise awareness among investors as Hofmeister seeks to widen its distribution - and using an icon as familiar as George the Bear seems a smart strategy.

And unlike the old Hofmesister, the new iteration is truly Bavarian and is designed to appeal to the craft beer market rather than the post-sport lager swilling crowd of the 80s.

The return of George the Bear inspired Creative Salon to dig out some other vintage beer ads from the past. Not all have stood the test of time - indeed there are some tropes that wouldn't get off the page of a script in contemporary times. But they probably help explain beer tastes of the time - and might just raise a smile.

John Smith's

TBWA\London drafted in the Bolton comedian Peter Kay to front the advertising for the Heineken-owned John Smith's in 2002. During his three-year tenure (and he was briefly reintroduced in 2010), the ads were responsible for introducing famous phrases such as "'ave it!" and "top bombing", and for Kay trying to put his 55-year-old mother in an old people's home so he could put a snooker table in her room. We didn't choose any of them though: