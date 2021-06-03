Certified Good: B Corp Helps Create Better Businesses

Corporate and social responsibility attracts passionate views across the advertising industry. It’s reassuring, then, that this doesn’t dissipate wholly as hot air when it comes to making agencies more sustainable and inclusive businesses. And as the Greta Thunberg effect sweeps the globe, adland seems to be doing its bit.

Several agencies have applied for, and gained, recognition as B Corporations. B Corp certification is being awarded to companies (close to 4,000 of them in 74 countries) that can prove that they balance “purpose and profit” in order to drive “a global movement of people using business as a force for good.”

Achieving B Corp certification however is not an easy process. Perhaps that is why it makes it that much more meaningful. It is the only certification that measures a company’s entire social and environmental performance. Certified B Corps are “legally required to consider the impact of their decisions on their workers, customers, suppliers, community, and the environment.” The process can take typically anything up to two years, and companies must be recertified every three years.

In early May, Total Media became the first independent media agency to win the coveted B Corp status. It followed in the footsteps of UK-based agencies including Havas London in winning the recognition (Havas laying claim to be the first major ad agency to be named a B Corp back in 2019). VCCP and MSQ Partners are two of the agency groups currently on the journey towards B Corp status.

Why do it?

But why go down that route in the first place? Xavier Rees, the CEO of Havas London, says: “I passionately believe that if you run a business generating the kind of revenues that we do, you have a responsibility beyond simply maximising profit. Business can, and should be, a force for good – and it’s eminently possible to have a positive impact on your employees, local community and the wider world without inhibiting commercial success.

"It’s not about prioritising people and planet over profit, but ensuring each factor is balanced in the decisions you make as a business.”

Mike Sell, the chairman of Total Media, adds: “Environmental concerns, global warming, the pandemic, the MeToo movement and Black Lives Matter have all combined to build serious momentum behind the whole Environment, Social and Corporate Governance issue.

"We had been attempting to tackle some of these issues ourselves, and the B Corp process was a logical progression for us to address the process in a more formal and structured manner. We received immediate, and unanimous, support from our teams – and were inundated with staff volunteering to participate in the various working parties that we set up for the process.”

Why achieving B Corp Status Is Critical?

So what exactly does it mean in practice? Rees says Havas London’s B Corp-inspired initiatives include “significantly enhanced paternity policies, genuine flexible working (even before the pandemic), eliminating single-use plastic from our café and kitchens and pledging, at a group-wide level, to become carbon net-zero by 2025. All these initiatives will have a tangible impact on our people and the planet, and significantly reduce our negative impact on the world.”

He adds that the move was inspired in part by clients - Mark Cuddigan, the chief executive at Ella’s Kitchen, introduced the agency to the B Corp concept in the first place. “Social and environmental impact is increasingly a consideration for companies – and they want to work with likeminded partners,” says Rees.