VCCP has entry-levels schemes for diverse talent and welcomes returning parents

We have a number of stringent recruitment policies in place to ensure we’re addressing diversity at entry-level and as well as senior positions.

We have specific recruitment principles in place to ensure we are recruiting from diverse pools of talent, working closely with recruitment partners.

We have designed three entry-level programmes that are directed at applicants from diverse backgrounds who may not have attend higher education or university. These are named The Table, Ad School and Strat School.

We have enhanced our maternity and paternity policy, and increased our support to returning parents to make it easier to adjust back to work, whilst balancing family time.

We report on our Gender Pay Gap, and have committed to the IPA's gender and BAME diversity targets, as well as two NPS measures for questions on diversity & inclusion.

Partnerships and engaging with talent

We have been working with some amazing partners, including;

Creative Equals

We have been working with CE since 2018 when they helped us run an agency-wide diversity survey to highlight issues that needed to be tackled. In 2020 we signed the Campaign x CE pledge to actively fight for Black equality in the industry. We have attended CE webinars and sessions with other industry representatives.

Just Runners

We proactively encourage production companies to use Just Runners, who, focus on hiring runners from diverse backgrounds to help give them equal opportunity and access to the industry.

Brixton Finishing School

We have been a key agency in the programme - opening our doors to the BFS students & hiring graduates

