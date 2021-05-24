What Have Creatives Discovered About The Gaming Experience?

Sears says: “Rather than other brands saying ‘we need to find ways to get kids off games’, we were like, why not get parents into it? Like board games of old bringing families together, why can’t video games do it now?”

That sense of community is something that inspired Arti Braude, senior designer at Gravity Road, to get into gaming as a young child growing up in Hong Kong. Influenced by the Japanese-led technology that was all around her, she clutched the handheld Tamagotchi and Nintendo Mini Classic games as a way to bond with friends: “That was important social stuff at school, it was a way of connecting people so I actually gamed as part of my friendship groups.”

Braude remains inspired by video games. She’s created poster work for Netflix influenced by games with a strong visual sense including Ori and the Blind Forest and Child of Light. And gaming fuels her creative process too: “Gaming’s taught people like me that it’s about appreciating the details and your approach to creative problem solving is probably a marriage between pragmatism and intuition. A lot of people don’t realise it’s quite an intellectual process, and gaming makes you really evaluate what your next moves are going to be.”

Richard Morgan, creative director at Wunderman Thompson, has early memories of being hooked on arcade games during childhood holidays in the UK (“I vividly remember spending all my pocket money on Rampage”) before progressing to an Atari and finding Ghostbusters “one of the hardest games to this day.” Later, he was inspired by the impressive art direction and storytelling in games such as Ico and Portal. He adds: “The illustrator Richard Hogg’s I Am Dead was the last game that stuck with me. You play as a ghost passing through objects. It’s beautifully crafted, achingly British in tone, and shows how the medium has matured like a good stilton.”

Morgan’s fascination with gaming paid off last year with Wunderman Thompson’s ‘Digital Dash’ campaign for BT, which centred on the creation of an educational game that taught digital skills to youngsters with the backing of Dame Kelly Holmes and Reggie Yates.