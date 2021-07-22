How to balance fun and rules after Freedom Day

In light of government testing of crowds at sporting events, we’ve also seen prominent campaigns including ‘It’s a Wimbledon Thing’, from McCann London, that play on the passions of fans and their demand for live experiences.

Jon Goulding, chief executive of Atomic London, which works for experience-led clients including Madame Tussauds and Virgin Experience Group, and for airline group Star Alliance, sees Freedom Day and some relaxation of rules as part of a progression through three stages as we emerge from Covid lockdowns – “reassurance”, “re-enablement”, and “re-empowerment”.

Goulding says: “We’ve just left the reassurance stage – ‘if you’re coming to one of our experiences we’re sticking to the rules, we’re cleaning everything’. That’s been consistent for pretty much the past 15 months. What has changed, not just with Freedom Day but big events like the Euro’s starting again, is a move to the re-enablement phase. That’s important because essentially people’s joy from an experience comes not just from what it was like on the day but how they felt about it before they got there. “

With this in mind, Atomic is working with clients on communications that help people feel good about the experience ahead of arrival. Goulding cites Tussaud’s Chessington World of Adventures as an example: “If you turn up and there are four-hour queues where there used to be two-hour queues, and you don’t have the right paperwork, it becomes a real pain, and you hate that experience because of it. So the re-enablement phase helps people get armed-up with all the stuff that makes them positive about the event before they get there.”

This, he says, anticipates the eventual third phase - re-empowerment: “There are going to be things that were never possible before because we’ve had to change infrastructures and ways of working. That’s what a lot of experience brands are looking at – what is the new possibility once all this has gone away?”

But was there a right creative tone to set with work that broke ahead of Freedom Day? Havas London’s latest campaign for the British Beer Alliance sought to both encourage people back into their local pubs and persuade the Chancellor to help the sector financially with a series of heart-warming scenes in pubs across the country.