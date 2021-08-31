Advertising's altruism

Harnessing creativity to make a positive change in society and the world around us is nothing new, but it's increasingly becoming more than just a spare-time activity for some of the world's most successful creatives and creative companies.

Former Apple design chief Sir Jony Ive has just joined forces with Prince Charles to launch the Terra Carta Design Lab, which will encourage students at London’s Royal College of Art to “create small designs” that can make a big impact in addressing climate change. Ive explained that “often the biggest challenges demand the most ingenious, most creative thinking”.

Closer to home, that spirit also underpins the new IPA “Accelerate Opportunity” agenda under president Julian Douglas, which identifies Covid as providing “an inflection point, a discontinuous moment to change things, an opportunity to press re-set on a whole range of issues far beyond advertising." Involvement in solving broader societal problems has the potential, the IPA says, to “show the world what advertising’s brightest thinkers are capable of through creativity, ideas and their skills in engagement and persuasion.”

Sarah Jenkins, managing director at Saatchi & Saatchi, believes that this is an important message: “It's insanity not to involve the ad industry in these issues. You have a literal army of creative talent - thinkers, fixers, creators and doers. It is absolutely achievable, the door just needs to be opened to us.

“The NHS are utterly brilliant for delivering the vaccine roll out and we are all beyond lucky to have them. But I reckon, if you'd given the ad industry the test and trace brief, we could have done that with some serious effectiveness. And without the £37 billion bill.”

Advertising’s intent to address some big issues was clear throughout the early stages of the Covid crisis. For instance, St Luke’s won plaudits with its ‘Stay Home Now’ work, which reversed the NHS logo to urge people to follow lockdown rules responsibly.

This mood was later translated into work for clients in campaigns such as the Ogilvy ‘Courage is Beautiful’ campaign for Dove, and Saatchi & Saatchi worked with its client Marie Curie, which was forced to cancel its biggest fundraiser, the Great Daffodil Appeal, due to Covid. Jenkins says: “With our backs firmly up against the wall, we managed to pull off an emergency campaign within 10 days, which helped raise £1.3 million of desperately needed funds in four weeks, and went on to deliver £7 million in total.” More recently, adam&eveDDB’s involvement in the #WeThe15 movement to support people living with disabilities on a global scale has already made a profound impact.