The new CEO: What does it take to run an agency now?

Annette King, chief executive Publicis Groupe UK

Does a CEO now need a different set of skills?

CEOs need the same skills but in a full on, no excuses kind of way. CEOs need to set a clear vision, build relationships with clients, look after their people, communicate thoughtfully and well, deal with the highs and lows personally and on behalf of everyone, make big and small decisions every day, set the tone of the culture, own the numbers, love new business, love the work…..The list goes on and isn’t any different from before.

But there are three new territories that CEOs need to deal with now:

1) A higher level of ongoing uncertainty. This is now a constant, not a blip, and CEOs need to be comfortable dealing with that while not becoming complacent about further changes that might happen both with the virus and with how our people react and behave moving forward.

2) Significantly more time spent on thinking about and executing plans for how we work not just what we do. This is a big change. None of us were equipped to know how to lead from home, how to use our usually trusty sixth sense to understand the mood of the business, the industry, the pitch when we couldn’t see anyone in real life, pick up on what’s going on through unplanned conversations both internally and externally, or know what the answers were to keeping our business alive through circumstances that have never happened before. Even though we are hopefully through the worst of it, this is still something we’re dealing with.

3) Dedicating more time to giving our people, en masse and in smaller groups, the opportunity to engage with leadership on the issues that matter to them, and acting on what we hear. One of the few good things to come out of all of this is that this has become the norm, whereas it wasn’t before. Mental health, diversity in all forms, and how people want to physically work are all topics that are now openly discussed and a lot of time and effort has, quite rightly, been spent on doing what needs to be done. This will continue. We were fortunate that we had introduced a flexible working programme and our Headline programme, dedicated to our people’s mental wellbeing, before the pandemic and other organisations now recognise this is essential.

Do you have to have a different set of priorities to your predecessors?

The priorities will stay the same but the way we get there will be different. The priorities will always be happy clients, happy team, great work, new business success, strong financials. How we operate will be different, at least in the short to medium term.

What are the biggest challenges you face as a CEO now?

The single biggest challenge is working out how to return to the office and what the goalposts are. This is the bit that none of us have done anything like before and we’re going to have to work it out as we go. We’ve developed our Heads Down, Heads Up, Heads Together principles to help navigate this, which have gone down really well. People understand them in relation to the kind of work that they do. However, we’re all waiting for 19th July, for full vaccination rollout, for boosters for some in the Autumn, before we know exactly how it’s going to play out.

How do you think your job will change further in the next five years?

Who knows? The pandemic has taught us that predictions are dangerous. CEOs are going to have to roll with it, whatever happens.