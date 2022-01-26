Send help! The Robots Are Taking Over

If you want to make a nod towards modernity or a promised future that doesn't yet exist, then bunging a robot in an ad has always the perfect solution.

This year's Super Bowl features two robotic dogs, with both Kia and beer brand Sam Adams including them.

Kia's ad, from David & Golaith, promotes its new electric vehicle, the EV6, by introducing Robo Dog—a plug-in puppy that chases the EV6 in search of a charge. Bonnie Tyler’s “Total Eclipse of the Heart" plays during the pursuit, which ends with the puppy getting some juice from the EV6.