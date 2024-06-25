Why Lynsey Atkin Is More Than The Brilliant Cherry On McCann's Cake
Last week McCann London was riding high in Cannes; this week it's made the creative hire of the year
25 June 2024
So how do you follow a week when you've been the most successful UK agency at the Cannes Lions festival, bagging two Grand Prix and a Titanium Lion, been the toast of the Croisette and cocked a snook to anyone who doubted your creative bones?
Well, how about announcing you've just hired one of the most sought-after, celebrated and awarded creative chiefs in London. Which is exactly what McCann London has done.
4Creative's garlanded executive creative director Lynsey Atkin - the woman behind last year's Channel 4 idents, which scooped seven Lions last week and six yellow Pencils at this year's D&AD awards, and the immense campaigns for the Paralympics - has been lured back to agency world by McCann London's CEO Polly McMorrow. And it's a genuinely triumphant move.
Atkin takes up the role of chief creative officer (CCO) at McCann London in September, replacing previous creative chiefs Rob Doubal and Laurence “Lolly” Thomson and reporting to McMorrow and McCann Worldgroup global CCO Javier Campopiano. Add in the agency's chief strategy officer Mel Arrow and COO Jemima Monies, to the McMorrow/Atkin partnership and you get one of the very few all-female leadership teams in the business. It's a formidable line-up.
Atkin is a bold, innovative and fearless creative who started her career as a print and exhibitions designer, working with Neville Brody as a creative strategist at BBH London. Simultaneously she co-founded the publishing company Ditto Press, acclaimed by Offprint Paris as the “Lords of the English Underground.” She then went on to become creative director at Havas London as well as chairing creative juries and judging last year at Cannes Lions.
But it's at 4Creative where Atkin has cemented her reputation as a brilliant craftsperson. In the Lions Film Craft category alone, 4Creative picked up four awards, including one Gold Lion with its series of 25 idents seen through the eyes of a diverse group of creative minds.
Five of the idents were created along the themes of Identity, The Land, System, Release and Love, appearing daily on Channel 4. Other awards included Gold in the industry craft category and Gold and Bronze for the Film Lions. But her awards shelf is home to a covetable collection of trophies.
Commenting on the hire of Atkin, McMorrow says: “It’s rare that you get the chance to work with the exact person you wanted. Serendipitously, that’s exactly what’s happened. Lynsey is a powerhouse in our industry, renowned for her creative judgement, her stellar track record, and her incredible energy. She’s made an indelible mark on the creative industry with her work at C4, and I’m excited by the seismic impact she’ll have across our business, our leadership and our clients alike.”
Below we have chosen some of Atkin's best work at 4Creative and elsewhere to celebrate the latest step in her career.
All 4 becomes ‘Channel 4’
A compilation of the idents that proved instantly iconic for the British broadcaster in 2023.
‘Super. Human’ for Tokyo Paralympics
Released to promote Channel 4's coverage of the Tokyo Games in 2020, they focused on the sacrifices made by Paralympians to pursue their dreams of being crowned Paralympic champions.
Derry Girls Series 3
To promote the final series of Channel 4 hit comedy series Derry Girls, it brought back teen magazine Smash Hits for a special edition.
Partygate - Trailer
In full debauchery mode, the campaign to promote the dramatisation of Boris Johnson's government and its behaviour during the Covid lockdowns, saw 4Creative adopt its wild side.
"Queenie"
Channel 4 ad campaign brings iconic ‘south London royalty’ Queenie to the nation
"Three Little Pigs advert" for The Guardian
Atkin was a creative strategist of this hugely influential campaign from BBH London in 2012.
"Future Cities" for the WIRED
Created to promote a documentary series for the iconic magazine's online video offer.
Department for Education - Every Lesson Shapes a Life
From Havas London in 2019, this 100-second recruitment spot powerfully displays the positive life-long impact that teachers can have on every pupil.