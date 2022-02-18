Clearscore and Channel 4 Announce New Sponsorship Campaign
The work, by Creature, follows the successful launch of credit company’s new brand platform ‘Be ClearScore sure’ last year
18 February 2022
ClearScore has partnered with Channel 4 for a new sponsorship campaign for the E4 and All 4 reality show, Married at First Sight Australia (MAFSA).
Launching on 21st February on E4 and available to stream on All 4, the bumpers follow important moments in a couple’s wedding, from proposal to the bouquet toss and first dance. Across the eight different idents, we see their wedding unfold with moments of complete certainty.
The creative draws inspiration directly from the experiences of the Married at First Sight Australia’s brides and grooms. But, unlike in love, Clearscore promises its users certainty.
The idents show the joy, and relief, of feeling ‘ClearScore sure’ about the world of weddings. From being so sure you will catch the bouquet that you bring along a vase, to being so sure about your soon-to-be husband that you shout ‘I do’ halfway down the aisle.
Jacqui Grimsey-Jones, UK marketing director at ClearScore, says: “Being ‘ClearScore sure’ means having complete confidence that you are making the right decision, something that the couples in Married at First Sight grapple with. So it’s incredibly exciting to partner with Channel 4 and sponsor this iconic show. We hope that we can give viewers the tools they need to add some certainty to their lives when it comes to their credit choices.”
Steve Dodd, creative director at Creature, adds: “Certainty is in short supply when it comes to our #MAFSA cousins from Down Under, so it was great to work with the ClearScore team to create plenty of moments when people are 'ClearScore sure' about a wedding this side of the equator.”
Rupinder Downie, brand partnerships leader at Channel 4, said: “MAFSA is one of our major appointment to view shows on E4 and All 4 and we’re delighted ClearScore has chosen to partner with the popular programme brand ahead of its much anticipated return to UK screens.”
CREDITS:
CREATIVE AGENCY - CREATURE:
Ben Middleton & Stu Outhwaite-Noel – Chief Creative Officers
Josh Dando & Steve Dodd - Creative Directors
Adi Hussain & Brandon Thomas – Creatives
Lotte Jones - Strategist
Kristie Girvan - Head of Production
Hanisha Kotecha – Chief Client Officer
Sabine Knauf - Account Director
Vic N’Dri - Account Manager
PRODUCTION COMPANY - BURNING REEL:
Tom Clarkson – Director
Jan Vrhovnik – DOP
Cal Gordon - Executive Producer
Ade Mogaji – Producer
Louise Collins – Casting Director
POST PRODUCTION HOUSE – CREEP:
Franco Cuen – Editor
Edit & post producer: Catia Abreu
CLIENT - CLEARSCORE:
Jacqui Grimsey-Jones - UK Marketing Director
Tom Hazelden - Marketing Lead
Kay Bourton -Marketing Manager
MEDIA AGENCY - MEDIA LAB
Steve Parker – Executive Director
Matthew Semple – Business Director
Kiran Verma – Account Manager