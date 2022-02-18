Clearscore and Channel 4 Announce New Sponsorship Campaign

ClearScore has partnered with Channel 4 for a new sponsorship campaign for the E4 and All 4 reality show, Married at First Sight Australia (MAFSA).

Launching on 21st February on E4 and available to stream on All 4, the bumpers follow important moments in a couple’s wedding, from proposal to the bouquet toss and first dance. Across the eight different idents, we see their wedding unfold with moments of complete certainty.