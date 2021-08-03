Creature launches first campaign for flooring retailer Tapi

The integrated brand campaign shows Khan-Lee regale a family with a world of flooring opportunity that aims to shift Tapi from challenger brand to the ‘go-to’ place for flooring.

Josh Dando, creative director at Creature said: “Tapi are a company that really do things differently and it's been great to work on a campaign that has that mindset at the heart of it. It’s allowed us to create something truly standout in the world of flooring and we can’t wait to get people’s toes tapping!”

Johanna Constantinou, marketing director at Tapi added: “Building a robust brand strategy before approaching the creative territory meant that the platform is a true reflection of our original brand essence. We pride ourselves on starting with our customers and working backwards. We deliver exceptional customer experience and are moving flooring into the world of self-expression rather than a utility purchase. We’re disrupting this category and ensuring that our customers ‘see flooring differently’.

The fully integrated campaign launches with a 30” brand film and includes two new DRTV ads, PR social, instore and digital.

