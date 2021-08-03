Creature launches first campaign for flooring retailer Tapi
The spot stars Strictly Come Dancing choreographer Jess Khan-Lee and aims to show the world the vast opportunities when finding your perfect floor
Creature's debut campaign for Tapi sees Strictly Come Dancing choreographer, Jess Khan-Lee work her way around the room, accompanied by in-camera trickery and a jazzy number, to illustrate how the flooring company helps its customers “See Flooring Differently”.
The integrated brand campaign shows Khan-Lee regale a family with a world of flooring opportunity that aims to shift Tapi from challenger brand to the ‘go-to’ place for flooring.
Josh Dando, creative director at Creature said: “Tapi are a company that really do things differently and it's been great to work on a campaign that has that mindset at the heart of it. It’s allowed us to create something truly standout in the world of flooring and we can’t wait to get people’s toes tapping!”
Johanna Constantinou, marketing director at Tapi added: “Building a robust brand strategy before approaching the creative territory meant that the platform is a true reflection of our original brand essence. We pride ourselves on starting with our customers and working backwards. We deliver exceptional customer experience and are moving flooring into the world of self-expression rather than a utility purchase. We’re disrupting this category and ensuring that our customers ‘see flooring differently’.
The fully integrated campaign launches with a 30” brand film and includes two new DRTV ads, PR social, instore and digital.
CREDITS
Agency: Creature
CEO: Dan Cullen-Shute
Chief Client Officer: Hanisha Kotecha
Chief Strategy Officer: Andrew Gibson
CCOs: Ben Middleton & Stu Outhwaite-Noel
Creative Directors: Josh Dando & Steven Dodd
Strategist: Jenika Hadipour
Account Team: Jasmine Portman, Victoire N’Dri
Producer: Hanna Davis
Director: Luc Janin
EP: Emily Rudge
Producer: Lucy Chambers
DP: Dan Holland
Production Designer: David Hamilton
Wardrobe: Florence Jones
Casting: Coralie Rose
Choreography: Jess Khan Lee
Editor: Phil Currie @ Stitch
Grade: Jack McGinity @ Cheat
Sound Design: Martin Leitner @ Sounds Good Studio
Photography studio / retouch: Barney and Tom Studios
Music Company: Mad Planet
Media Agency: 7 Stars