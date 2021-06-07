Moonpig launches Father's Day campaign by Creature
Animated Moonpig characters make a reappearance
07 June 2021
Moonpig has launched a Father’s Day campaign through Creature.
It’s the second time that the animated Moonpig characters have been used. The spot follows a man as he chooses a card for his dad, with a Moonpig showing off three new costume changes along the way.
These range from a golfing pro moonpig to an astronaut moonpig.
Stu Outhwaite-Noel, Chief Creative Officer, Creature said: “The demand has been overwhelming. Letters, tweets...actual phone calls. Ever since we released the Moonpigs to the world, the Great British public have been screaming for more. So alright, alright, here's another one...we hope you love it as much as the first. Now please get out of my front garden."
The Father’s Day campaign will run across TV and radio.
CREDITS
Agency: Creature
Chief Creative Officers: Stu Outhwaite-Noel & Ben Middleton
Creative: Megan Egan
Agency Producer: Hanna Davis
Chief Executive Officer: Dan Cullen-Shute
Chief Client Officer: Hanisha Kotecha
Account Director: Sian Richards
Account Manager: Serena Wilkins
Chief Strategy Officer: Andrew Gibson
Brand: Moonpig
Clients: Kristof Fahy, Simon Hills, Eleanor Collingwood & Bex Holt
Media Agency: Mediacom North
Production Company: Agile
Director: Ben Reed
Producer: Lucy Hayes
DOP: Genia Gubrenko
Editor: Jean-Philippe Blunt
Post Production: Juice / Agile
Audio: Unit
Sound Engineer: Jamie Thomas
Unit Producer: Stephanie Economides & Semley Wilkinson
EP: Darryl Bolton