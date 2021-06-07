Moonpig 'Father's Day Moonpig'

Moonpig launches Father's Day campaign by Creature

Animated Moonpig characters make a reappearance

07 June 2021

Moonpig has launched a Father’s Day campaign through Creature.

It’s the second time that the animated Moonpig characters have been used. The spot follows a man as he chooses a card for his dad, with a Moonpig showing off three new costume changes along the way.

These range from a golfing pro moonpig to an astronaut moonpig.

Stu Outhwaite-Noel, Chief Creative Officer, Creature said: “The demand has been overwhelming. Letters, tweets...actual phone calls. Ever since we released the Moonpigs to the world, the Great British public have been screaming for more. So alright, alright, here's another one...we hope you love it as much as the first. Now please get out of my front garden."

The Father’s Day campaign will run across TV and radio.

CREDITS

Agency: Creature

Chief Creative Officers: Stu Outhwaite-Noel & Ben Middleton

Creative: Megan Egan

Agency Producer: Hanna Davis

Chief Executive Officer: Dan Cullen-Shute

Chief Client Officer: Hanisha Kotecha

Account Director: Sian Richards

Account Manager: Serena Wilkins

Chief Strategy Officer: Andrew Gibson

Brand: Moonpig

Clients: Kristof Fahy, Simon Hills, Eleanor Collingwood & Bex Holt

Media Agency: Mediacom North

Production Company: Agile

Director: Ben Reed

Producer: Lucy Hayes

DOP: Genia Gubrenko

Editor: Jean-Philippe Blunt

Post Production: Juice / Agile

Audio: Unit

Sound Engineer: Jamie Thomas

Unit Producer: Stephanie Economides & Semley Wilkinson

EP: Darryl Bolton

