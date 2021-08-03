Dogs Trust ad from Creature features GoT's Jonathan Pryce
Creature has unveiled its debut work for Dogs Trust after winning the account in March
03 August 2021
The 'Underwear Ever After' TV spot showcases the charity’s Canine Care Card and is narrated by Sir Jonathan Pryce, notably known for his role as the High Sparrow in Game of Thrones.
The free Canine Care Card service means that, should the worst happen, Dogs Trust will not only be able to care for your pooch and find them a new forever home, but will also know all their individual quirks, loves and dislikes, to ensure they’re cared for just as you would have.
The film introduces Wilf, a dog who loves his owner’s bright yellow pants so much that he’ll get up to all sorts of mischief to get his paws on them – from standing guard by the washing machine to making off with them after a wild swimming session.
Nick Daniel, Marketing Director at Dogs Trust said: “As a nation of dog lovers, we know the adorable little quirks that make our dogs unique. We wanted to bring this to life while tackling the difficult topic of thinking about what will happen to your dog after you’re gone. Creature really understood the brief and brought our vision to life with the invention of Wilf and his beloved yellow pants. The advert is a charming take on a sensitive subject, and we really hope it will encourage dog owners to think about signing up to a free Canine Care Card, so that should the worst happen, Dogs Trust can take their dog in and make sure they are looked after – quirks and all!”
Steven Dodd, Creative Director at Creature added: “Dogs Trust do some incredible work every day, and it was a joy to help tell the world another one of their amazing stories. Getting to do it with our first in-person shoot since lockdown 2020 - with a beautiful combination of dogs, wild swimming, and bright yellow Y-Fronts - was just a bonus.”
CREDITS:
Agency : Creature
CEO: Dan Cullen-Shute
Chief Client Officer: Hanisha Kotecha
Chief Creative Officers: Ben Middleton & Stu Outhwaite-Noel
Creative Director: Steven Dodd
Creative Director: Joshua Dando
Chief Strategy Officer: Andrew Gibson
Account Manager: Ciara O’Brien
Producer: Eleanor Rose Stamp
Director: Joe Roberts
Client: Dogs Trust
Marketing Director: Nick Daniel
Media agency 7Stars
Audio Postproduction: Factory Sound Studios
Postproduction: Okay Studio