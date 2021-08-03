Dogs Trust ad from Creature features GoT's Jonathan Pryce

The 'Underwear Ever After' TV spot showcases the charity’s Canine Care Card and is narrated by Sir Jonathan Pryce, notably known for his role as the High Sparrow in Game of Thrones.

The free Canine Care Card service means that, should the worst happen, Dogs Trust will not only be able to care for your pooch and find them a new forever home, but will also know all their individual quirks, loves and dislikes, to ensure they’re cared for just as you would have.

The film introduces Wilf, a dog who loves his owner’s bright yellow pants so much that he’ll get up to all sorts of mischief to get his paws on them – from standing guard by the washing machine to making off with them after a wild swimming session.