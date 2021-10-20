Creature Unveils First TV Campaign For electric car subscription service Onto
Flying electric cars feature in first above-the-line campaign for the brand, which follows a $175million round of investment
20 October 2021
Onto, the electric car (EV) subscription service, has launched its first campaign created by newly appointed Creature,
The 'Happily EV After' campaign, which launches on 20th October, celebrates Onto’s model of car ownership. Directed by Tom Clover, it demonstrates how freeing life can be with an Onto subscription.
In it, we see the protagonist's imagination take her travelling through the vibey cloud world of Onto, rippling with energetic green electricity. The car changes as her needs do: from celebrations with friends to a romantic road trip. She’s then brought back down to earth by her partner, and they drive off in their own Onto car.
Creature creative director, Sarah Lefkowith, said: “It's always great to work with a brand that is disrupting the market. Onto is doing just that by making driving electric cars more accessible and attractive. Swap cars effortlessly, without worrying about wrangling insurance or even paying for charging - it’s win win for consumers and couldn’t come at a more perfect time.”
Rob Jolly, CEO and co-founder at Onto, added: “Launching our first ever TV advert is a huge moment for us and we wanted to create something that shows the endless possibilities our new subscription service offers. This campaign will allow us to bring awareness of our brand and service to the mass market and continue to accelerate EV adoption by bringing a flexible, sustainable, and affordable solution to as many people as possible. It has been great working with Creature and Chamber on the advert and we can’t wait for it to hit the screens.”
The launch of 'Happily EV After' follows Onto’s recent funding news, raising $175million to accelerate the expansion of its subscription model in the UK, and embark on the next phase of its growth.
Credits
Agency: Creature
Ben Middleton & Stu Outhwaite-Noel - CCO
Sarah Lefkowith - CD
Lucy Everett - Creative
Brooke Lagana/Lilly Alter – Producer
Andrew Gibson - CSO
Jenika Hadipour – Strategist
Dan Cullen-Shute – CEO
Hanisha Kotecha – Chief Client Officer
Jasmine Portman & Victoire N'Dri - Account Management
Production Co: Sticker Studios
Produced by Harleymoon Kemp
Director: Tom Clover
Editing & Post: Nomad
Music: YellowBoat
Photographer: Tom Tribe