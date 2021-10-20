Creature Unveils First TV Campaign For electric car subscription service Onto

In it, we see the protagonist's imagination take her travelling through the vibey cloud world of Onto, rippling with energetic green electricity. The car changes as her needs do: from celebrations with friends to a romantic road trip. She’s then brought back down to earth by her partner, and they drive off in their own Onto car.

Creature creative director, Sarah Lefkowith, said: “It's always great to work with a brand that is disrupting the market. Onto is doing just that by making driving electric cars more accessible and attractive. Swap cars effortlessly, without worrying about wrangling insurance or even paying for charging - it’s win win for consumers and couldn’t come at a more perfect time.”

Rob Jolly, CEO and co-founder at Onto, added: “Launching our first ever TV advert is a huge moment for us and we wanted to create something that shows the endless possibilities our new subscription service offers. This campaign will allow us to bring awareness of our brand and service to the mass market and continue to accelerate EV adoption by bringing a flexible, sustainable, and affordable solution to as many people as possible. It has been great working with Creature and Chamber on the advert and we can’t wait for it to hit the screens.”

The launch of 'Happily EV After' follows Onto’s recent funding news, raising $175million to accelerate the expansion of its subscription model in the UK, and embark on the next phase of its growth.

