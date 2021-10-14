Dunelm Encourages Customers To Embrace Individuality
Spot from Creature celebrates self expression in the home
14 October 2021
Homewares retailer Dunelm is revealing its Autumn campaign on 15 October with a 60-second TV ad which will launch across ITV over the weekend.
‘Dun Your Way’ aims to empower Dunelm’s customers to defy expectation when it comes to creating and styling a home.
Directed by Stephen Pipe, the ad opens in a dystopian, washed-out street of sameness. The monotony is punctured by one defiant and confident Dunelm customer who arrives home with their new haul of purchases, setting off a chain reaction with neighbours who are inspired to start their own transformations.
Set to track Do Your Thing by Basement Jaxx, the campaign will also be implemented cross-channel on radio, social, in-store, digital and online.
Dunelm will be sharing an exclusive preview of the ad to customers through its Facebook community groups the evening before its official TV launch.
David Murdin, who led development of the campaign for Dunelm, said: “The launch of 'Dun Your Way' gives us an ownable brand and communications platform as well as a lively, bold tone of voice, which we hope will empower our customers to create a home which brings them joy, done their way and no one else’s.
“We’ll be encouraging both our colleagues and customers to share ‘their way’ with us over the next few months, showing us the Dunelm products they love and how they’ve done things their way when decorating and styling their homes.”
Ben Middleton, chief creative officer at Creature, said: “"The launch of the 'Dun Your Way' campaign is a big, bold, liberating leap forward, designed to inspire and delight the interior tastes of the masses and our mums. Making this work with the highly ambitious, ferociously smart team at Dunelm has been a ton of fun and now we are excitedly waiting to see everything from cushions to curtains changing all over the country."
Media strategy, planning and buying has been handled by Goodstuff.
The Autumn campaign will be followed by a Christmas activation, which will further amplify the retailer’s new platform.
