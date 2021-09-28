But here we are, and sum it up I will, because, frankly, an ability to get impossible things done has pretty much defined Creature’s existence. We started out in a massive hole, the details of which are much better explained over a beer than in an article, but suffice to say it wasn’t our fault, we got very friendly with bailiffs on a couple of occasions, and we dug ourselves out of it. We didn’t want to be an ad agency (we wanted to be a Creative Company), but have ended up having the time of our lives being one of them, and have made some pretty good stuff along the way.

We’ve pitched against people with infinitely more resources than we have, and given a pretty good showing of ourselves along the way. And we’ve taken occasionally terrible and often quite desperate briefs, and turned them into work that our mums - and a whole load of other real people - love. Which is all we ever really wanted to do.