cannes lions 2024
Film Craft Lions: Cannes 2024 Decoded
AMV BBDO and Somesuch win Bronze for RSPCA work while 4Creative's Idents win one Gold, two Silver and one Bronze
18 June 2024
AMV BBDO and LA-based Somesuch have won a Bronze Film Craft Lion for their 'Respect' campaign for the RSPCA. The film saw an array of animals sing along to Aretha Franklin's iconic song in a bid to demand kindness from humanity towards animals.
Channel 4 and 4Creative were also big winners in the Film Craft category, bagging four Lions: one Gold, two Silver and one Bronze.
The 25 unique looping scenes create a tapestry of modern Britain as seen through the eyes of a diverse group of 17 different creatives, artists, and filmmakers. Five separate idents were created along the themes of Identity, The Land, System, Release and Love to appear day to day on Channel 4.
Elsewhere, the campaign won a Gold in the Industry Craft category too.
Other UK-based winners included Uncommon for its 'A Life In Sound' campaign for SiriusXM. The Silver-Lion-winning work honoured the genuine, universal, and uniquely human experience of being deeply touched by the audio you cherish.
Trim Editing and RCA Records also took home a Bronze for their 'Mama's Eyes' campaign which included a film produced for a song by artist Mette.
London-based Company 3 and New York-based Johannes Leonardo were also awarded with a Bronze Lion for their Adidas campaign 'Superstar' - a film about the Superstar sneaker which was "built for basketball, but adopted by hip hop and skate".
The Film Craft Grand Prix went to HeimatTBWA\ for its Hornback film 'The Square Meter'. The campaign focused on the theme "Every square metre deserves to be the best in the world," emphasising the value and potential of small spaces.
A total of 46 Lions were awarded in the Film Craft category: one Grand Prix, seven Gold, 16 Silver and 22 Bronze.
