Pharma Lions: Cannes 2024 Decoded

Natxo Díaz, global head of craft at VML Health , was one of the jurors and this is what he had to say...

Why did the winner win?

Magnetic Stories, our Grand Prix winner is a clear example of how brands can go beyond their own products and services to improve patients’ experience. It’s also storytelling at its best by crafting and producing a series of audiobooks for children undergoing MRI scans, transforming a frightening test into an immersive experience. The stories were fine-crafted by renowned authors and sound designers to precisely synchronize each sound of the scan with exciting story moments, turning a very scary experience into an engaging one.

⁠Were there any trends you noticed in this years category?

Pharma Lions celebrated equity and inclusivity this year, with ideas that not only raised awareness about health inequities but also addressed them. We saw great experiential projects transforming patients' experiences and created emotional connections between them and brands. Product innovation was also highly represented, with pharma companies introducing new products and services to solve unmet needs, such as detecting diseases in early stages or democratizing access to accurate diagnosis. The selected work had a clear focus on creativity that transforms lives.

Based on the entries you review - what advice would you give to anyone hoping to win next year?

Be brave and think beyond medicines and products. Look for unmet needs from your clients' patients and try to deliver well-crafted innovative solutions that motivate people to promote their health and take action. Also, work to save lives, drive positive change, democratize access to medicine, and improve the overall healthcare experience.

