'We’re not seeing fear and resistance to AI' : Publicis CEO Arthur Sadoun

After such a successful few years in terms of business performance, how do you ensure you are keeping ahead of the game in terms of meeting client expectations?

We have been making big bold moves for the past decade, investing more than €9 billion in AI, data and tech, with the acquisition of Sapient, Epsilon and the creation of our platform Marcel, and fully integrating them with our creative and media capabilities through the Power of One.

As a result, today we have the proprietary data, the single platform structure, and the teams, including more than 45,000 engineers and data analysts, to help our clients truly unlock the full potential of AI. With those foundations in place, we are continuing to invest in our talent and tech, as demonstrated by our additional €300 million investment in AI, to lead the change in our industry, with and for our clients.



What sort of pressure does that put you under to maintain the momentum you have built?

We’ve actually been sustaining momentum for the past four years. After definitively extracting ourselves from the holding company pack in 2023, in Q1 this year we delivered the highest growth in the industry for the eighth consecutive quarter, leading to material market share gains.

We’re now focused on maintaining this dynamic, in what is still a challenging environment. Our leadership in personalisation at scale, our new business wins and our platform organisation mean we were able to confirm our guidance for the full year, and we expect to continue to grow twice as fast as the industry average, while delivering the best financial KPIs.

How have your creative agencies and departments evolved with the addition of Gen AI technology? Can you offer an example of a campaign that included its use?

When it comes to the conception, presentation and production of ideas, creative agencies are constantly adapting and evolving in their use of Gen AI. And there are a lot of misconceptions out there about what this really means for our creative talent. We’ve all heard the question: "Will creative talents be replaced by AI?" The answer is simple: of course not.

Let's take the example of the Women's Football campaign for Orange, which recently won The Grandy, Best of Show at One Show, Grand Clio and Black Pencil at D&AD.

The VFX for this film were done in part in a "traditional" way, and in part using AI. But if the AI technology had been able to do 100 per cent of that technical work in one click (and it probably will soon), our creatives would have been very happy to let it. Because the simple fact of knowing that executing the work in this way is a real possibility opens the creatives’ minds and frees them up to go looking for the right idea for that execution.