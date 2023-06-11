Redefining Digital : Digitas' 2023

The agency started with a new CEO at its helm, and a new creative boss. Jennifer Berry, from fellow Publicis Groupe agency Razorfish Digitas, was announced as the new CEO in late 2022. She started in her role in January this year, and hired Carren O'Keefe, executive creative director at AnalogFolk Amsterdam as her new CCO.

Under Berry's leadership, Digitas UK has achieved strategic victories and reinforced its commitment to various inclusion initiatives. Notably, the agency secured a significant win when Samsung awarded its UK customer relationship management account to Digitas following a competitive pitch, ending a three-year relationship with Wunderman Thompson.

The year has also been marked by a revamp of the agency's executive team and enhanced strategic capabilities. Initiatives such as #SmashTheStereotype and collaborations with industry leaders highlight Digitas' dedication to diversity, innovation, and impactful campaigns.

Let's take a look at the agencies highlights of 2023.