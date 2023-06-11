the showcase 2023
Redefining Digital : Digitas' 2023
A new CEO. A new CCO. It was a year of new beginnings at Digitas
The agency started with a new CEO at its helm, and a new creative boss. Jennifer Berry, from fellow Publicis Groupe agency Razorfish Digitas, was announced as the new CEO in late 2022. She started in her role in January this year, and hired Carren O'Keefe, executive creative director at AnalogFolk Amsterdam as her new CCO.
Under Berry's leadership, Digitas UK has achieved strategic victories and reinforced its commitment to various inclusion initiatives. Notably, the agency secured a significant win when Samsung awarded its UK customer relationship management account to Digitas following a competitive pitch, ending a three-year relationship with Wunderman Thompson.
The year has also been marked by a revamp of the agency's executive team and enhanced strategic capabilities. Initiatives such as #SmashTheStereotype and collaborations with industry leaders highlight Digitas' dedication to diversity, innovation, and impactful campaigns.
Let's take a look at the agencies highlights of 2023.
Other notable names to Berry's new team include - head of data and analytics Leila Seith Hassan and head of talent Jessica Priest both joined Digitas' executive team as part of Berry's plans to strengthen the agency's leadership. The agency also promoted MD Claire Cootes to chief client officer and former chief product officer Rafe Blandford to chief technology and product officer. Eric Chia, former group design director at Dentsu Creative, joined as the executive creative director of design, enriching Digitas' creative offerings.
Meanwhile, Digitas secured a significant win by becoming Samsung UK's new direct-to-consumer analytics partner. Already collaborating on the CRM account, Digitas now extends its role to cover onsite analytics, commercial analytics, and optimising data platforms and technology infrastructure.
In a commitment to fostering diversity in tech, Digitas partnered with Next Tech Girls for the #SmashTheStereotype initiative. The agency hosted a successful work experience week for Year 10 students, featuring practical assignments, workshops, and guest speakers. Plans for a second placement in summer 2023 highlight Digitas' dedication to shaping the future of tech talent.
Stonegate Group, the UK's largest pub company, entrusted Digitas with the mission of promoting awareness for its innovative virtual consumer lifestyle brand. The outcome, unveiled as MiXR, represents a cutting-edge app designed to forge connections among guests, employees, and venues.
Teaming up with Saatchi & Saatchi and EssenceMediacomX, Digitas played a key role in EE's business transformation story. Fortnite enthusiasts nationwide were invited to challenge leading Twitch streamers for a chance to explore the virtual EE Game Store.
The campaign, featuring renowned Twitch streamers in a custom-built Fortnite map, showcased Digitas' prowess in creating unique and engaging activations for one of the biggest marketing battlegrounds - gaming.
Creative Salon Says: Digitas' 2023 was marked by new beginnings with its new CEO, CCO and a new enhanced executive team. The agency's expanded role with Samsung and the addition of key personnel underscored a focus on strengthening capabilities towards shaping a more resilient and forward-thinking agency. Initiatives such as #SmashTheStereotype and the partnership with EE demonstrated a dedication to diversity and innovation.
Digitas, under Berry and her team, is ready for its next chapter.