Even more creative, progressive and fun: BBH's 2023

Karen Martin, CEO of BBH, on the agency's 2023:

What three words would you use to describe 2023?

Creative. Different. Great fun. Yes we know that’s four.

Talk us through some of your agency’s highlights this year?

2023 marked over four decades of the Black Sheep flying the flag for difference. A new era for the agency, where we committed to Zagging for a new generation of creative leaders, thinkers and brands. And it worked. We welcomed new clients into our flock; Candy Crush, F+F, Premier League and Paddy Power. Our overall revenue grew significantly, and we saw +40 per cent revenue growth in Health, 12 x growth in Brand Consultancy and 2.4 per cent organic growth across existing clients - where our average client tenure is seven years vs the industry average of two. We also reduced staff churn to 14 per cent vs industry average of 21 per cent.

We won 60+ awards across 12 disciplines, we were the most decorated agency at the Effies, the 2nd most decorated agency at the Creative Circle awards, and the 3rd most awarded agency at the British Arrows, and received accolades from Cannes Lions for our work for Tesco and Prostate Cancer UK.

Our global short film competition - Differently Does It - commissioned four filmmaking teams from four countries with the aim of finding more diverse voices in film and supporting the next generation of creative talent from around the world. We premiered the films this year, and then launched them onto the international film circuit this summer, where two of the films have received shortlists in BAFTA recognised awards from Exit6 and BlackStar Film Festival.

We brought The Barn back for its third year, in honour of the legendary Tony Cullingham.

Our Unsigned Union initiative expanded again to reach more UK agencies with a shared goal to dismantle barriers facing underrepresented talent. And we formed HERd in partnership with NABS - a career and training program for women in advertising, with the aim of accelerating the next generation of female leaders.

What one thing are you proudest of this year?

Our work has come on so much this year. It’s more creative, more different, more progressive, and more entertaining than ever.

At the time I’m writing this I’m seeing the response to our Christmas campaign for Burger King, featuring an all singing all dancing sat nav murdering Chris Rea’s #1 classic Driving Home For Christmas in order to direct people to local BK drive thrus. I’d like to, just for a moment, be in the mind of a creative when they come up with the lyrics “take a break from eating mince pies...have a burger… diversify”. Because it’s just pure gold.