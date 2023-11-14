BBH: five years of applying the sauce to Burger King's whopper

Under Murdoch, formerly of upmarket rival Gourmet Burger Kitchen, Bridgepoint planned to reinvigorate Burger King's operations in the UK, where it languished behind rivals McDonald's and KFC (which incidentally had previously worked with BBH until shifting its business to Mother earlier in 2017).

The ad, which Murdoch also posted on LinkedIn, was a low-key start to the partnership between the brand and the agency. It promised that the winner of the competition would appear in BBH's first TV ad for Burger King later that year.

If 2018 saw the account just bedding in, there was much more fun to be had the following year when Burger King claimed that it hid a McDonald’s Big Mac behind every Whopper appearing in all of its ads in 2019 to show how the burgers compared in size.