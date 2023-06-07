Burger King flips focus on Whopper to celebrate UK favourite Chicken Royale

Instead of a clichéd food porn, shot of a golden chicken fillet gently landing onto a bed of crisp iceberg lettuce, creative agency BBH has created 'We Give Up' – an idea driven by the fact that, in spite of receiving very little promotion by Burger King, the Chicken Royale is consistently one of the restaurant’s best-selling burgers, and has made a more favourable impression on internet users than rival offerings.

'We Give Up' highlights just how much effort Burger King UK has put into making the Whopper famous; spending millions over the decades, and dubbing itself the Home of it – only for certain diners to consistently choose the Chicken Royale when they visit a restaurant.

The campaign has been brought to life in a TV and Cinema ad where the hero travels through eras from the 1960s to the 2020s, bombarded by Whopper ads. Nevertheless, as it comes to place their order, they ask for a Chicken Royale.

While the idea is carried through to out-of-home executions, in press they are introducing the first-ever ‘Chicken Royale Day’, a last-minute replacement for the regularly scheduled Whopper Day, driven by customer love. To honour the much-loved burger, on Wednesday 7 June the fast-food brand is offering fans nationwide a Chicken Royale for just £1 via the Burger King app.

Though the campaign acknowledges the diehard fans’ devotion, BBH hopes to remind the rest of us of the delicious simplicity of the Chicken Royale.