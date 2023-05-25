Audi UK partners with singer Jorja Smith in latest campaign
Created by BBH London, Audi celebrates its Living Progress concept
25 May 2023
In its latest campaign created by BBH London, Audi UK is bringing to life its pioneering approach to electric vehicle leadership, showcasing its innovation and progress, in a partnership with the acclaimed BRIT-award-winning singer/songwriter Jorja Smith.
The campaign features an interview film alongside striking stills, charting Jorja’s career progression, and exploring how she forged her own progressive path as an artist and musician. It highlights the congruence of Jorja’s values and Audi’s ‘Living Progress’ brand narrative.
Launching on 25 May, the interview film and stills are running across social and digital. The stills capture Jorja alongside the all-electric Audi e-tron GT in subtle, stylish imagery.
Jorja will also feature in a hero film breaking later in the year, running across video-on-demand, social, print, digital and in cinemas. This partnership compliments Audi’s global approach that uses storytellers like Stella McCartney, Janelle Monáe, and Tom Hardy to bring the ‘Living Progress’ narrative alive, enhancing Audi’s electric vehicle leadership strategy with stories of personal progress.
Tony Moore, Head of Marketing Audi UK, says:
“Jorja Smith's incredible passion and commitment to progress is something we absolutely share. Just like Audi, she's not content to rest but is determined to continue to keep striving. As we continue to push boundaries in electric mobility, there is no one better to tell a credible story of progress for a UK audience than Jorja.”
BRIT-award-winning singer/songwriter Jorja Smith, “I'm attracted to things if they make me feel. It's the same with design. So when I think of Audi I think of moving forwards, I think confidence, tasteful. Working with Audi just made sense.”
Felipe Guimaraes, Deputy Executive Creative Director at BBH, says:
“Jorja Smith's pioneering spirit was a perfect match for Audi. Her journey as a musician echoes Audi's values when it comes to progress. Making this collaboration sing.”
CREDITS
CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Felipe Guimaraes
ART DIRECTOR: Ray Chan
COPYWRITER: Sacha Ward
BUSINESS LEAD: James Rice
SENIOR ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Celia Taylor
ACCOUNT MANAGER: Georgia Hanscott
AGENCY PRODUCER: Ali Terrell, Kurt Bailey, Lauren Daniels, Micah
PHOTOGRAPHER: Nwaka Okparaeke
DIRECTOR/ PRODUCTION CO: Joe Connor
PRODUCER: Tom Farley
EDITOR: Beth Tomblin
POST PRODUCTION: ELMNTL
SOUND DESIGN: Creative Outpost
DOP: Morgan Sinclair