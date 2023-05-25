Audi UK partners with singer Jorja Smith in latest campaign

The campaign features an interview film alongside striking stills, charting Jorja’s career progression, and exploring how she forged her own progressive path as an artist and musician. It highlights the congruence of Jorja’s values and Audi’s ‘Living Progress’ brand narrative.

Launching on 25 May, the interview film and stills are running across social and digital. The stills capture Jorja alongside the all-electric Audi e-tron GT in subtle, stylish imagery.

Jorja will also feature in a hero film breaking later in the year, running across video-on-demand, social, print, digital and in cinemas. This partnership compliments Audi’s global approach that uses storytellers like Stella McCartney, Janelle Monáe, and Tom Hardy to bring the ‘Living Progress’ narrative alive, enhancing Audi’s electric vehicle leadership strategy with stories of personal progress.

Tony Moore, Head of Marketing Audi UK, says:

“Jorja Smith's incredible passion and commitment to progress is something we absolutely share. Just like Audi, she's not content to rest but is determined to continue to keep striving. As we continue to push boundaries in electric mobility, there is no one better to tell a credible story of progress for a UK audience than Jorja.”

BRIT-award-winning singer/songwriter Jorja Smith, “I'm attracted to things if they make me feel. It's the same with design. So when I think of Audi I think of moving forwards, I think confidence, tasteful. Working with Audi just made sense.”

Felipe Guimaraes, Deputy Executive Creative Director at BBH, says:

“Jorja Smith's pioneering spirit was a perfect match for Audi. Her journey as a musician echoes Audi's values when it comes to progress. Making this collaboration sing.”

CREDITS

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Felipe Guimaraes

ART DIRECTOR: Ray Chan

COPYWRITER: Sacha Ward

BUSINESS LEAD: James Rice

SENIOR ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Celia Taylor

ACCOUNT MANAGER: Georgia Hanscott

AGENCY PRODUCER: Ali Terrell, Kurt Bailey, Lauren Daniels, Micah

PHOTOGRAPHER: Nwaka Okparaeke

DIRECTOR/ PRODUCTION CO: Joe Connor

PRODUCER: Tom Farley

EDITOR: Beth Tomblin

POST PRODUCTION: ELMNTL

SOUND DESIGN: Creative Outpost

DOP: Morgan Sinclair