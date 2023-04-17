Netflix and BBH London open erotic boutique in Soho
Pop-up shop promotes the launch of Netflix’s new series, Obsession
17 April 2023
Netflix and BBH London’s latest immersive experience is to promote the launch of Netflix’s seductive new series Obsession – a story of how lust and desire can impact our deepest inhibitions and morals.
A new erotic boutique on Bateman street in Soho, London – also called Obsession, with the sub-line “Obsession comes at a cost” – draws design inspiration from the show’s distinctive aesthetic, inviting visitors into a world of seduction. Japanese Shibari bondage, inspired by key moments in the show, became the (literal) thread tying the design vision together. Other inspirations include the red ribbon which holds Anna’s - the show's enigmatic protagonist - diary full of secrets firmly closed, as well as red ribbon lighting that featured in the show artwork.
Unlike Soho’s other erotic shops, the only currency this boutique accepts is secrets. Visitors pay by writing their anonymous secret on a page from Anna's red diary and handing it to the cashier, in exchange for a luxury sex product - ranging from stimulators to bondage accessories - supplied by Coco de Mer, adorned with intricate Shibari rope.
In the Netflix series an intense affair between a talented surgeon (Richard Armitage) and his son’s fiancée (Charlie Murphy) spirals into a dangerous, all-consuming obsession, with devastating consequences for the whole family.
