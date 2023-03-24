BBH campaign for Tesco promotes Easter logo

The ‘cracked egg’ has been hidden across the large logos on the outside of 19 surprise store locations across the country, with the updated design unveiled to launch a £100,000 Easter giveaway from the retailer.

From Monday 20th to Wednesday 29th March, those who spot one of the limited-edition logos across any format can enter for the chance to win £1000 by sharing an image of it on their Instagram grid or Twitter feed with the hashtag #CrackingEaster or post a photo of it under the promotional post on the Tesco Facebook page.

Christine Turner, Creative Director at BBH, said, “This year's campaign is particularly exciting. Tesco still offers all the delicious trimmings that make Easter great, but this year, there’s even more. The Easter egg that is an Easter egg. Hidden rewards for anyone to find. Gamifying Easter in a way that’s accessible to everyone.”

The giveaway will see 100 lucky entrants win £1,000 to spend at Tesco, to help them enjoy a cracking Easter with their family and friends. The move comes as research from the retailer revealed that almost half the nation (43%) is trying to spend less on their food shopping in 2023.

With many food banks and charities currently facing record demand3, winners will receive their prize as two £500 vouchers to do as they please- keep it for their own Easter festivities, donate the lot, share their winnings with a charity of their choice, or give half to a loved one that they feel deserves a little extra boost this Easter.