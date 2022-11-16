"Push work to the edge of madness": Decoding Helen Rhodes

Ensuring that a campaign is culturally relevant is possibly one of the hardest aspects for creatives to tackle. But a look at the career of Helen Rhodes, the newly-appointed ECD at BBH, proves she has the cultural touch.

Having bounced between agency and client side - she did a two year stint at the BBC's in-house creative team during the pandemic no less - Helen knows what it takes to pull an exceptional idea out of the bag. She's sold a lot of fried chicken while in the USA, created an immersive online exhibition for I May Destroy You which aired stories around sexual assault, and put together a digital zine in collaboration with The Face and Gal-dem to discuss consent, gender and sexuality. All touching on the cultural zeitgeist and resonating with audiences.

And since her appointment at BBH last year, she has focused on diversifying the agency's pool of experience, launching the creative incubator programme Barn to allow more people into the industry.

So what kind of a creative leader is she? We caught up with Helen to find out.

Creative Salon: What does creativity mean to you Helen?

Helen Rhodes: For me, creativity is about creating something new, that's never been done before, that makes people feel something and stays with them. Creativity is also about never settling; always trying to push and do new things; improve at every stage of the of the journey.

CS: What role did creativity play in your childhood?

HR: I loved drawing as a child and my mum was a drama teacher, so she always took us to see plays from a young age. It exposed me to the world of performance, costume and set design and I got very used to watching something for two hours.

CS: What did you want to bring to the creative industry?

HR: I initially did a mixed art and media degree at university when I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do. While temping with secretarial work, I thought about advertising and went through the Yellow Pages contacting every agency listed. BBH was quite near the top and they had me in for a week's work experience. That's where I found out what creatives do and was instantly taken. I loved that you get to come up with ideas that go out into the world.

I’ve always wanted to do the best work possible and do stuff that hasn't been done before. There were only a few females in that department then; maybe that's something that I've taken with me throughout my career and wanted to prioritise diversifying departments.

Since I joined BBH a year ago, we’ve focused on evolving our placement scheme, The Barn, to reduce the financial and cultural barriers that surround advertising. Tony (Cullingham, pictured below with Helen, who ran the advertising course at Watford College for many years) agreed to be a tutor on the apprenticeship and turn it into a creative incubator. We’ve completed the first iteration, which went really well. We had eight interns with no ad school experience; now they've all got portfolios and one team was even hired by us.