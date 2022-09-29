BBH Creates TikTok Campaign As Fans Compete To Voice self-checkouts
Clubcard users invited to audition to become voice of Tesco self-checkouts
29 September 2022
Diehard Tesco Clubcard fans are being invited to an open casting call to win the role of a lifetime. To enter, they only need to nail a few lines of dialogue, which they already know by heart, and share their performance on TikTok.
Created by BBH, the #VoiceoftheCheckout competition kicked off on 26th September, offering participants a chance of becoming the voice shoppers hear at checkouts across the country. This is the voice that is a key element of the “thrill at the till” experienced by Clubcard members when they scan their card and see the price of their shopping bill suddenly drop thanks to Clubcard Prices being applied.
The competition launched with Tesco influencers on TikTok inviting their followers to audition by duetting with them, asking them to answer some simple questions and deliver their personal interpretations of lines like ‘Clubcard accepted’ and ‘Unexpected item in the bagging area’.
The best videos will be featured on Tesco’s TikTok channel before the ultimate winner is chosen, whose voice will be uploaded to checkouts across the country.
Tesco’s advertising agency BBH, which is also behind the popular Tesco Clubcard ads featuring Snap’s anthemic hit ‘The Power’, came up with the idea after discovering that thousands of Tesco customers already talk about the supermarket on TikTok. Videos tagged #Clubcard and #TescoClubcard have racked up 28 million views to date.
As Tesco spokesperson said: “We're thrilled to have launched on Tik Tok. It’s really important to us that everything we do is distinctly Tesco and native to Tik Tok at the same time. Giving customers the chance to become the voice of our checkouts and £100 of Clubcard points feels like a great balance of helpful, rewarding, fun and engaging content. We can’t wait to see how creative our customers get!”
Luke Abbott, Account Director at BBH said: “Through social listening we know that Tesco Clubcard members love talking about the deals they’ve discovered and savings they’ve made. The sound of the voice at the checkout saying ‘Clubcard accepted’ provides a little hit of dopamine. Now we’re reflecting that back to fans with the #VoiceoftheCheckout campaign, which we hope will also give this audience a thrill.”
Credits:
Creative team: George Robb and Sophie Taylor, with Christine Turner as CD
Production: Rachel Clarke; Julian Cave; Victoria Doran; Tilly Kolu; Ish Schein; Emma Fewtrell
Strategy: Rosanagh Ker, Mara Dettmann
Accounts: Luke Abbott; Mike Wong; Anthony Savva
Black Sheep Studios:
Creative Director: Rory Forrest
Director: Korrie Powell
Producer: Elliot Ruby
DOP: Tom Adam Green
Post-Production Producer: James Ketterer
Editor: Rudá Santos
Sound Mix & Design: 19 Sound