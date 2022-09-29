BBH Creates TikTok Campaign As Fans Compete To Voice self-checkouts

The competition launched with Tesco influencers on TikTok inviting their followers to audition by duetting with them, asking them to answer some simple questions and deliver their personal interpretations of lines like ‘Clubcard accepted’ and ‘Unexpected item in the bagging area’.

The best videos will be featured on Tesco’s TikTok channel before the ultimate winner is chosen, whose voice will be uploaded to checkouts across the country.

Tesco’s advertising agency BBH, which is also behind the popular Tesco Clubcard ads featuring Snap’s anthemic hit ‘The Power’, came up with the idea after discovering that thousands of Tesco customers already talk about the supermarket on TikTok. Videos tagged #Clubcard and #TescoClubcard have racked up 28 million views to date.

As Tesco spokesperson said: “We're thrilled to have launched on Tik Tok. It’s really important to us that everything we do is distinctly Tesco and native to Tik Tok at the same time. Giving customers the chance to become the voice of our checkouts and £100 of Clubcard points feels like a great balance of helpful, rewarding, fun and engaging content. We can’t wait to see how creative our customers get!”

Luke Abbott, Account Director at BBH said: “Through social listening we know that Tesco Clubcard members love talking about the deals they’ve discovered and savings they’ve made. The sound of the voice at the checkout saying ‘Clubcard accepted’ provides a little hit of dopamine. Now we’re reflecting that back to fans with the #VoiceoftheCheckout campaign, which we hope will also give this audience a thrill.”

Credits:

Creative team: George Robb and Sophie Taylor, with Christine Turner as CD

Production: Rachel Clarke; Julian Cave; Victoria Doran; Tilly Kolu; Ish Schein; Emma Fewtrell

Strategy: Rosanagh Ker, Mara Dettmann

Accounts: Luke Abbott; Mike Wong; Anthony Savva

Black Sheep Studios:

Creative Director: Rory Forrest

Director: Korrie Powell

Producer: Elliot Ruby

DOP: Tom Adam Green

Post-Production Producer: James Ketterer

Editor: Rudá Santos

Sound Mix & Design: 19 Sound