Tesco Embarks on Joy-Bringing Mission For Christmas

According to the retailer’s research, 87 per cent of people claim that Christmas brings them joy, and over a third (36 per cent) say this coming one is more important to them than ever before, with a quarter (26 per cent) looking forward to Christmas more than usual this year.

After years of impacted festivities and with many people currently facing a squeeze on finances, the ad opens on the snowy landscapes of Britain, with the opening line ‘Britain, there’s a joy shortage’, in a nod to the turbulence of the past year. The narrator then informs us that Tesco has formed ‘The Christmas Party’, to help the nation to stand up for joy this Christmas.

We then see The Christmas Party taking to the streets to remind us of all the elements of Christmas that bring joy – whether that be the party food almost two thirds of us (64 per cent) plan to serve; mince pies, which are the first official taste of Christmas for two in five people; pigs in blankets, named by 48 per cent of us as our favourite festive trimming; or family get togethers – the campaign makes it clear that merriment is still high on the agenda this season.

The concept was developed by Creative Director Christine Turner and Creative team, Marc Rayson & Callum Prior of BBH, and directed by Fredriek Bond from MJZ production. The TV ad comes in a 60-second version and is set to the soundtrack of The Final Countdown by Europe. The campaign comprises of TV, press, OOH, radio, social, in-store and PR, and launches on Sunday 6th November. The full 60-second ad airs on TV for the first time on 6th November during ITV’s I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

Alessandra Bellini, chief customer officer at Tesco, said: “It’s very important that our seasonal campaigns reflect how our customers genuinely feel and what we know they are looking for. We understand that it is a tough time at the moment with everyone’s finances under pressure, but we also know that people are looking forward to Christmas – in fact, our research shows that there is even more excitement around it than usual.

“This is why we decided to officially stand up for joy this Christmas. Through our campaign, we take a look at those moments during the festive period that unite us all – including the delight of eating delicious desserts, sitting around a table together with loved ones, movie nights in our PJs and even the inevitable confusion around bin day – to put a smile on people’s faces as we prepare for a season of meaningful celebrations.

“We want to help everyone enjoy the best bits of Christmas, no matter their budget, and so we’ve also included just some of our many little helps that will make your money go further. From us all at Tesco, we wish you a very merry Christmas.”

Christine Turner, creative director at BBH, said:“After the last few years we’ve had, Christmas joy is needed now more than ever. So, for the campaign, we decided to form The Christmas Party from Tesco to help stand up for joy this Christmas. More party hats on dogs? Absolutely. Dinner for five for less than 25 quid? Consider it done.”

