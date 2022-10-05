Burger King pokes fun at things 'other people do'

There has been a shift in the perception of people that are avid savers. Finding deals and money off offers are seen as a sign of being smart rather than being just cost-effective. The ‘Smart People Have Our App’ campaign brings to life this insight by dramatising the difference between those that already have the Burger King app and those that don’t. The smart ones vs the not so smart ones.

The campaign breaks across OOH on 26 September, with a series of three executions. Each bears the message ‘Smart people have our app’, juxtaposed with three silly ‘other people’ situations. The first highlights how ‘Other people are still reading this ad and just missed the bus and now won’t make it home in time for dinner’, the second pokes fun at how ‘Other people clap when the plane lands’ and the third states: ‘Other people wear fake glasses’. These executions are the first in a series that will run later in the year.

The OOH executions will be supported by a further campaign by Splendid Communications and Coolr, bringing to life the deals available on the Burger King app. Dubbed ‘Whoppernomics’, the series of hacks reveal hidden discounts and freebies to help customers save money on menu items – including how to turn two burgers into three or bagging a free Cheeseburger when you sign up to the Burger King UK loyalty scheme. Burger King UK is working with money-saving influencers to identify and amplify these hacks

Felipe Guimaraes, Deputy Executive Creative Director at BBH said: “This campaign is a great example of Burger King irreverence. At a time where everyone talks about their app in terms of the tech, we shifted it to talk about the people that use it. If smart people have our app, let's not talk to them, let's talk to the “other” people that don't have it.”

Soco Nunez, Burger King Brand & Communication Director, says: “Our app really is the smartest way for our customers to enjoy their Burger King favourites. And this campaign brings that to life in a way that feels irreverent, fun and true to the brand’s tone of voice.”

