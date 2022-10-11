Effectiveness Awards: how BBH and MediaCom delivered Tesco's £644m incremental profit

Nick Ashley, head of media and campaign planning at Tesco, said: "This IPA paper has built on the paper from 2020 and has further reinforced the 3 fundamental beliefs at the heart of Tesco marketing. These fundamentals became even more important during Covid, and will continue to guide us as we move forward:

1 . Serve the needs of the customer: It was through a deep understanding of what our customers really needed over the different phases of Covid that enabled us to be genuinely helpful at that moment. Our relentless focus on this in the period prior to the Pandemic ensured customers could trust Tesco to serve their changing needs.

2. Get the fundamentals right: Focusing on the key drivers of supermarket choice; optimising the split of brand building and activation media; building a shared ambition across Tesco and our agencies for both short- and long-term objectives. These fundamental building blocks of marketing continue to give us a clarity and ensure we are not distracted.

3 . Differentiation: Helpfulness is in Tesco’s DNA. The leadership position we took when Covid struck was born of the brand’s desire to be genuinely helpful; as we enter another period of economic uncertainty, the brand will continue to prioritise this.

The value of Marketing to the Tesco business has always been appreciated right up to the very top of the organisation. This IPA paper provides further evidence for this appreciation."