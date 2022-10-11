Adam&EveDDB named IPA Effectiveness Company of the Year

Adam&EveDDB has been awarded the prestigious Effectiveness Company of the Year prize at this year's IPA Effectiveness Awards, with work for ITV/Veg Power, Waitrose and Volkswagen contributing to the agency's performance.

For ITV and Veg Power a&eDDB created a campaign that resulted in children being 54% more likely to ask parents for more vegetables. In three years, the strategy generated an estimated 981 million portions, or £98.1m of incremental sales.

For VW a&eDDB created effective advertising that generated £677m of incremental revenue in five years, helping realise Volkswagen’s ambition to convert production to electrical vehicles. For Waitrose the agency created a clear link between brand purpose and great tasting food, helping the brand reclaim its competitive advantage and gain £216m incremental sales in Year 1 – generating £3 of profit for every £1 spent in a particularly challenging year.

VCCP won the Grand Prix for its work for Cadbury's, rebuilding the brand and increasing annual revenue by £261m. The campaigns re-established love for Cadbury Dairy Milk and helped increase annual sales value by 22% (compared to a target of 9% growth in 5 years); by 2021 Cadbury’s annual revenue was £261m higher than in 2017 and Cadbury became Britain’s fastest growing grocery brand – worth over £1.4 billion per year.

BBH and Mediacom took home the Channon Prize for best new learning for their work with Tesco, translating the supermarket's desire to be genuinely helpful into a leadership position when Covid struck. Together with a ruthless focus on the drivers of supermarket choice (trust, quality and value) this position helped Tesco gain an estimated £644m of incremental profit at a ROMI of £3.54.

This year's jury was convened by McCann's global Chief Strategy Officer Harjot Singh, and the Chair of Judges was Salesforce President and Chief Strategy Officer, Gavin Patterson.

Acknowledged as the world’s most rigorous and prestigious Awards scheme, the IPA Effectiveness Awards require winners to demonstrate the value created by their marketing and communications activity.

Special Prizes:

Grand Prix:

The Channon Prize for Best New Learning:

Tesco by BBH and MediaCom - From serving shoppers to serving the nation

Best B2B:

PERGRAPHICA©, Mondi by True - From pushing paper to pulling on heartstrings

Best Demonstration of Purpose (For-Profit):

Best Demonstration of Purpose (Not-For-Profit):

SickKids Foundation by Cossette - Delivering Transformational Growth. SickKids VS The Greatest Challenges in Child Health

Best Small Budget:

Sandy Hook Promise by BBDO NY - Back-to-School Essentials

The President’s Prize for Behavioural Change:

The Broadbent Prize for Best Dedication to Effectiveness:

McDonald’s

Effectiveness Company of the Year:

adam&eveDDB

Effectiveness Network of the Year:

OMD Group

Gold Winners:

Not-for-profit Entries:

Regional Market Entries:

Aldi UK by McCann Manchester and UM Manchester - Kevin versus John - How a humble carrot usurped a national treasure to win the UK’s Christmas Ad crown

Single Market Entries:

KFC, Yum! Brands by Mother and Mindshare - KFC: ‘The Right Way’ to rebuild a brand

McDonald's by Leo Burnett London and OMD UK - How We Got Customers Lovin' It And Kept Them Lovin' It, No Matter What.

McDonald's by Wieden + Kennedy New York - Famous Orders – How McDonald’s created a new generation of fans

Schmackos, Mars Petcare by adam&eveDDB - Sales Go Wacko For Schmackos

Silver Winners:

Global Market Entries:

Baileys, Diageo by craig + bridget and Mother - The pleasure dividend

Not-for-profit Entries:

Single Market Entries:

Boursin, Bel by Spark Foundry - From the Christmas Cheeseboard to the Summer Picnic Blanket

Cazoo by Engine and Cazoo - Cazoo - The art of instilling confidence

Long Live The Local, British Beer and Pub Association by Havas London and Havas Media - How the many changed the mind of an audience of one

Tesco by BBH and MediaCom - From serving shoppers to serving the nation

Waitrose & Partners by adam&eveDDB and Manning Gottlieb OMD - Making Purpose Taste Good

Bronze Winners:

Not-for-profit Entries:

Census 2021, Office for National Statistics by M&C Saatchi and Manning Gottlieb OMD - The Power of Us; Involving Everyone in Census 2021

Médecins Sans Frontières UK by M.i. Media - How smart media investment delivered transformative change for MSF

Regional Market Entries:

PERGRAPHICA®, Mondi by True - From pushing paper to pulling on heartstrings

Single Market Entries:

Barclays by BBH - Purpose Pays: The Next Chapter

Cherries from Chile, ASOEX A.G. (Chilean Fresh Fruit Exporters Association) by ASOEX - Enjoying the Red Moment in China with Chilean Cherries

Domino's by VCCP - The hills are alive with the sound of pizza

Dove, Unilever by Ogilvy UK - Taking on taking selfies. How Dove continues to deliver business value through social impact

eve Sleep by Creature - Helping the nation switch off with eve Sleep

Hargreaves Lansdown by McCann Demand - Robbing the bank – Turning the nation’s savers into investors

Lamb, Meat & Livestock Australia by The Monkeys Australia part of Accenture Song - How ‘Make Lamb, Not Walls’ made history for MLA

Rugby League World Cup 2021 by McCann Manchester and UM Manchester - RLWC2021: How togetherness sold tickets in lockdown Britain

Vodafone by Grey London - Curated inconsistency: how being inconsistent helped Vodafone Ireland reboot its broadband business

Volkswagen by adam&eveDDB and PHD Media - Fuelling the future: How advertising helped fund the re-engineering of Volkswagen