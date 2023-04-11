Tesco Mobile - BBH - most helpful network

Tesco Mobile offers more help than expected in a campaign by BBH

The film sees the return of Tesco Mobile’s trusted trolley

By Creative Salon

11 April 2023

Tesco Mobile is launching a new 360 campaign in a bid to position the brand as the most helpful network in the UK. The campaign, created by BBH London, playfully brings to life the idea of helpfulness in a surprising and comedic way.

Tesco Mobile has always prided itself on being the helpful network. And with consumers now more than ever feeling the financial strain, it felt like the perfect time to give the nation a positive reminder that Tesco Mobile is here to offer more help than you’d expect.

The film sees the return of Tesco Mobile’s trusted trolley.  This time, our hero is on a mission to help a man who has fallen into a well. Set to the soundtrack of Glenn Frey’s ‘The Heat is On’, the spot follows the trolley as it races against time, across the countryside, diving into rivers and through flocks of sheep, until finally it gets the help it needs from a trusty Tesco Mobile colleague.

The Print and OOH work follows along the same theme, positioning Tesco Mobile as ‘the network that gives a sausage’, highlighting the helpful benefits of Tesco Mobile.

The campaign will premiere on Prime-time TV slots in the UK on Friday 7th April and run for two months across TVC, BVOD, Social, Print, OOH and Radio. Media planning and buying was handled by EssenceMediacom.

Creative Director, Uche Ezugwu, says: “This is definitely the most epic journey so far for our trolley. Traktor did a brilliant job bringing it to life and giving it character. Also, it's not often you see a shopping trolley go into a river and make it out alive.”

Rachel Swift, Chief Customer Officer at Tesco Mobile, says “Here at Tesco Mobile, our customers are at the heart of everything we do. That’s why being helpful is our bread and butter. 

We wanted to bring to life how we’re the helpful network that puts a smile on people’s faces in a way that only supermarket mobile can. And I believe BBH have delivered a campaign that does just that. We hope everyone enjoys it as much as we enjoyed creating it.”

CREDITS:

Tesco Mobile Credits:

CCO: Rachel Swift

Head of Brand & Comms: Emma Herridge

Comms Planning & Campaigns Lead: Zea Westwick

Campaign Manager: Shadyn Nikzad

Campaign Executive: Carolina Molina

BBH Credits:

CCO: Alex Grieve

Executive Creative Director: Helen Rhodes

Creative Director: Uche Ezugwu

Creative Leads: Neil Clarke & Jay Phillips

Copywriter: Claire Becker

Senior Strategist: Laura Casado Cisa 

Strategy Director: Dean Matthewson

Business Lead: Sarah Rodrigues 

Account Director: Keren Jones

Account Manager: Madeleine McCarthy

Account Executive: Joe Clark

Senior Film Producer: Michael Hanney

Assistant Producer: Tina Mwazange

Print Producer: Amy Grady

Production Credits:

Production Company: Stink

Director: Traktor

EP: Andrew Levene & Jon Chads

Producer: Ben Roberts

Production Manager: Polly Leach

DOP: Sophie Winqvist Loggins

Art Director: Chico Oliveira

Local Service Company Producer: Nick Roycroft @ Page Productions

Editor: David Webb @ Final Cut

Colourist: Luke Morrison @ Electric Theatre Collective

Sound: Sam Ashwell @ 750mph

Post Production: Electric Theatre Collective

Post Production Producer: Matt Williams

Music Supervision: Black Sheep Music

Music: The Heat is On - Glenn Frey

Media credits:

EssenceMediacom Partner: James Parnum

EssenceMediacom Business Director: Laurel Phillips

EssenceMediacom Senior Associate Director: Nicola Evans

EssenceMediacom AV Associate Director: Nicholas Goodeve-Docker

EssenceMediacom Digital Account Director: Helena Ojakovoh

EssenceMediacom Digital Planner Buyer: Christal Chong

EssenceMediacom Audio Senior Associate Director: Luke Turner

EssenceMediacom Audio Account Director: Taylor Shirley

EssenceMediacom Publishing Manager: Laurence Yates

Kinetic OOH Account Manager: Alice Tullett

