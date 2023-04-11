Tesco Mobile offers more help than expected in a campaign by BBH

The film sees the return of Tesco Mobile’s trusted trolley. This time, our hero is on a mission to help a man who has fallen into a well. Set to the soundtrack of Glenn Frey’s ‘The Heat is On’, the spot follows the trolley as it races against time, across the countryside, diving into rivers and through flocks of sheep, until finally it gets the help it needs from a trusty Tesco Mobile colleague.

The Print and OOH work follows along the same theme, positioning Tesco Mobile as ‘the network that gives a sausage’, highlighting the helpful benefits of Tesco Mobile.

The campaign will premiere on Prime-time TV slots in the UK on Friday 7 th April and run for two months across TVC, BVOD, Social, Print, OOH and Radio. Media planning and buying was handled by EssenceMediacom.

Creative Director, Uche Ezugwu, says: “ This is definitely the most epic journey so far for our trolley. Traktor did a brilliant job bringing it to life and giving it character. Also, it's not often you see a shopping trolley go into a river and make it out alive.”

Rachel Swift, Chief Customer Officer at Tesco Mobile, says “Here at Tesco Mobile, our customers are at the heart of everything we do. That’s why being helpful is our bread and butter.

We wanted to bring to life how we’re the helpful network that puts a smile on people’s faces in a way that only supermarket mobile can. And I believe BBH have delivered a campaign that does just that. We hope everyone enjoys it as much as we enjoyed creating it.”