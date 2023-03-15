Most Creative Marketers: Alessandra Bellini

“I sell bananas and avocados for a living. And I'm very passionate about it.” It is a convincing statement from Tesco’s chief customer officer Alessandra Bellini, often called “the voice of Tesco”.

Having held the role for six years, she’s seen as a key figure in Tesco’s turnaround – and has played a pivotal role in the Aldi Price Match, Clubcard Prices, and the recently launched Tesco Media & Insight platform (a Walmart-style media and insight platform with Dunnhumby), which turns Clubcard insights into revenue.

Alessandra, or Alé for short, has however widened her remit to beyond bananas and avocados and Clubcard points. As the Advertising Association president (she was appointed to the role in October 2021) her passion extends to taking action on the talent shortage.

The AA has since launched a three-year plan to make the industry more inclusive and sustainable. This is a cause that she says is very close to her heart. “We need a relentless senior focus, supported by data, which is the most effective way to shine a light on making our industry better represented,” she says.

Alessandra Is All In

So what has kept her in an industry, which we know is sadly just not top of the list as a career choice for most young people? Prior to Tesco, Alessandra worked for Unilever for over 20 years, holding different board-level positions in marketing and general management in Italy, Central & Eastern Europe and the USA. She started her career in advertising at JWT Milan, as an apprentice straight out of school, and worked in advertising for 12 years in Italy and the UK.

“This is an amazing profession, an amazing industry,” she says, "and I would say to new talent that if you're interested in human beings and behaviour, if you're interested in what makes them tick, what influences people in a positive way - their behaviour and their choices - this is for you. And the fact that you can add a dose of creativity to everybody's lives every day, that’s what makes it exciting.”

Under her leadership, one of the actions the AA has outlined to remedy the talent shortage is the All In Census - an industry-wide workforce inclusion survey. Today (March 15) marks the day when every individual working in the UK’s advertising and marketing services industry is encouraged to ‘stop the clock, take 15 minutes and Have Your Say’. People can take part here.

Her international background in advertising and marketing has seen her focus on developing people and growing brands, seeing these as the ultimate levers to a successful business. “Maybe we need to better articulate how we drive business growth, impact the economy and change society. But I also see this is as a great opportunity for us an industry, which is going through its own ‘reset’ moment’ on how it approaches work, talent and inclusion.”

She’s also keen to point out how “brilliant” she finds the UK advertising industry. “As an industry we are already ahead when it comes to creativity and we have to carry on winning more Cannes Lions and other awards to showcase ourselves to the rest of the world, but we also should continue to celebrate just how good our work already is.”

Alessandra goes back to the AA’s renewal of its commitment to “public trust, inclusion, climate action, exports growth, and media literacy for young people” and adds that the industry’s collective ambition to improve our performance will be key to attracting and retaining talent to this "wonderful" industry.