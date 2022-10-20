Tesco 'Love Stories' scoops the 2022 UK Grand Effie

Effie UK, which recognises and celebrates the most effective marketing work of the year, has awarded a record eight Golds among the 15 winners of the 2022 Effie Awards.

Tesco scooped the Grand Effie for ‘Wearing in, not Wearing out: Six Years of Food Love Stories (and counting)’. The judges praised the marketing team and the agencies BBH and Mediacom for creating a rich and flexible platform that delivers a tangible impact to the brand and the wider business year after year.

Winners were selected for solving a marketing challenge effectively, connecting with the target audience and achieving outstanding results.

Gold awards also went to Aldi UK, Anusol, ITV, KFC, McDonald’s, Mini Cheddars and Very. Several winners were noted for making great use of humour to connect with audiences, including ITV and Veg Power’s ‘Eat Them To Defeat Them’, a supposedly silly idea designed to solve a serious problem, and Anusol’s taboo-smashing and growth delivering, ‘Bum’s the Word’.