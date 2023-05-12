Tesco launches 'cheesy' Tiktok contest for Eurovision

The idea is to celebrate the nation’s love of cheese on the cheesiest night of the year by inviting people to sing along on TikTok Duets with The Fizz – the group spun off from Bucks Fizz, which won Eurovision in 1981, featuring Cheryl Baker, Mike Nolan, and Jay Aston.

Participants who sing alongside The Fizz, will be given the opportunity to finish the lyrics themselves or sing the original lyrics by referencing their favourite cheese. The cheesiest lyrics will win cheesy prizes. The top winners will receive a giant cheese wheel containing a selection of Tesco's Finest European cheeses: Burrata, Cheddar, Manchego, Gruyere, Comte, Caramelised Onion Vegan cheese, and Feta.

Entrants will be judged on the night of the Eurovision Song Contest, Saturday, 13 May, by Dr. Eurovision – aka Dr. Paul Jordon, Eurovision expert, and Eurovision Song Contest media commentator.

The campaign will launch on 9 May and run for five days, supported by influencer engagement to drive awareness. Influencers including Jedward, Michael Rice – who represented the UK in Eurovision 2019 – and TV personality actress and singer Samira Mighty will join in the fun.

Alessandra Bellini, Chief Customer Officer at Tesco, said: “We wish Customers can join in all the excitement around Eurovision with a simple idea; exchange cheese in your weekly shop for cheesy music. It’s all about content that’s helpful, rewarding, fun, and engaging – qualities true to our brand and totally native to TikTok.”

Felipe Guimaraes, Deputy Executive Creative Director & Partner at BBH, said: “This is the cheesiest piece of work I have made and probably ever will, you can Comté on that.”

Interest in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest – being hosted in Liverpool on behalf of last year’s winner, Ukraine – is expected to be the highest in years. In 2022, 8.9 million viewers tuned into the BBC to watch the final.