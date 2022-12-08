Kicking Off Its Fifth Decade With New Gen Leaders And Vigour: BBH's 2022

BBH CEO Karen Martin gives us her take on the almost-frenzied year and, below, Creative Salon rounds up the company's fast-paced twelve months.

Karen Martin, CEO, BBH London

What three words would you use to describe 2022?

Consistent (with more unprecedented stuff). Rewarding.

Fun.

Talk us through some of your agency’s highlights this year?

The work is getting better. It’s creating a culture of confidence and fun. It’s been a joy to watch. More to do of course, but we’re on our way.

The Barn just gets better and better, we’re committed to it. Watching new industry talent go on to be so successful is brilliant.

We’ve had some nice wins including Netflix; Blackstone; Wayfair; and Wild; and we’ve boosted existing client business with Barclaycard; with new projects from Tesco and Genentech.

Launching our Dublin office back in May was a personal highlight, because Dublin is brilliant (said with no bias).

We turned 40, and launched a global film competition ‘Differently Does It’, to support a generation of creative talent, and the winning films will be released in early 2023.

What one thing are you proudest of this year?

I’m really proud of the agency culture, we’ve reduced churn, and people seem genuinely happy again. Our work is getting stronger, you can feel the confidence in the agency.

And what’s been your biggest challenge?

At the beginning of the year we all hoped that things would get back to a somewhat normal position, but that didn’t happen and suddenly we’d more challenges to contend with. It’s hard to motivate when there is so much to worry about.

What are you most looking forward to in 2023?

More of the same, we’ve got a brilliant creative department with a different shape of work and a new Black Sheep Studios team.

We’ve had some nice wins, with nice work and there’s just more to come.

BBH is on the up and we’re all feeling it.

What one change would you most like to see in our industry next year?

Confidence and generosity in our industry.

And I'd also like to see a celebration of commercial creativity as it feels like we’re hitting peak saturation in purpose-led work.