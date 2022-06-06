Burger King's Whopper will go to any lengths to get to the flame

Flame-grilling is what makes Burger King’s Whopper taste so good – and doesn’t the Whopper patty know it. Which is why it will stop at nothing to get to a flame, wherever and whenever, as a broken-hearted lover discovers as he tearfully burns the matching sweaters he and his ex once happily posed in together.

Another spot shows the infamous burger gate crashing a group of friends’ evening around a fire pit, and later this year, the Whopper will return in the third film from the series, to surprise two lost hikers, huddling for warmth by the fireplace in an abandoned mountain cabin.

Whopper To A Flame is the latest in BBH’s series of campaigns which focus on the Whopper’s superior flame-grilled taste credentials. The campaign features the irreverent humour that BBH’s work for Burger King is known for, building on the surreal idea that every single flame grilled Whopper is attracted to fire. No matter the situation, whatever the time, the Whopper stops at nothing in its quest for flames.

Soco Nunez, Brand and Comms Director, Burger King UK said: “This latest creative celebrates one of the Whopper’s most distinctive attributes - flame-grilling, in a unique way. Without the flame, there is no Whopper and we love how the team at BBH have brought this to life in a bold and unexpected way.”

Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes, Deputy Executive Creative Director at BBH, added: “These spots are deliciously weird and wonderful. I don’t think many people expect a floating burger to knock at their door but, then again, the Whopper is not just any burger.”

The three films will roll out over the summer on television and VOD, supported by OOH and with further Whopper-celebrating activity planned for later in the year.

Campaign credits:

Advertising Agency: BBH London

CCO: Alex Grieve

Executive Creative Director: Helen Rhodes

Deputy Executive Creative Director: Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes

Senior Copywriter: Joe Moloney

Senior Art Director: Thomas Devenport

Business Lead: James Rice

Account Director: Laura Huber

Account Manager: Jack Smith

Account Manager: Zimini Fongho

Strategy Director: Saskia Jones

Senior Strategist: Laura Casado Cisa

Agency Producer: Rory Reames

Media Agency: Vizeum/iProspect

Production Company: Arts & Sciences

Director: Adam and Dave

DOP: Bobby Shore

Executive Producer: James Bland

Producer: Tom Farley

Production Manager: Francesca Resteghini

Editor/Edit House: Stitch Editing/Max Windows

Post-Production Company: Rascal Post Production

VFX Supervisor: Markus Lundqvist

2D Lead: John Thornton

2D: Richard De Carteret, Ahmed Azma, Andrew “Barnsley” Wood

3D Lead: Phil Maddock

Colour: Dan Levy

Colour Producer: Jai Durban

Executive Producer: James Beck

Sound House/ Engineer: Rascal Post/ Aaron Taffel