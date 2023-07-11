Tesco celebrates co-parenting 'wins' in latest Food Love Stories spot

Life is busy, especially in summer, and before you know it the day’s gotten in the way and dinnertime is fast approaching. In the agency’s latest Food Love Stories instalment for Tesco, one family faces just this scenario, but within a new family dynamic: Mum and Dad have separated and are still finding their feet in their new rhythms of life. The one thing that hasn’t changed, however, is their love for their daughter, so when she requests an impromptu barbecue, they work together as a team to make it happen.

Step forward The Tesco Fire Pit to save the day, a range of pre-marinated and ready to go products where all the hard work is done, bar the cooking. With The Tesco Fire Pit offering main courses, sides and condiments, Mum and Dad have everything they need to get dinner on the table as quickly as possible while they navigate their new normal.

Alessandra Bellini, Tesco Chief Customer Officer, said: “Each Tesco Food Love Stories focuses on people coming together over good food. Our latest heart-warming campaign follows recently separated parents preparing a delicious and convenient BBQ meal together, for their daughter. When the weather heats up, a summer BBQ is a perfect way to get dinner sorted and spend time in the sunshine, and our Tesco Fire Pit range has everything you need.”

Felipe Guimaraes, Deputy Executive Creative Director at BBH, said: “We see plenty of happy households in advertising but it’s rare to find portrayals of couples who are still figuring out how their new family dynamic can work. I am incredibly proud to have been part of this project. A story told with all the nuance and care that it deserves. Bravo to the whole Tesco team for moving on the way we tell Food Love Stories.”

Director, DAYDAY added: “It was a fantastic opportunity to get a chance to help bring this beautiful story to life in such a nuanced way. In my experience, you don't really see such complex storytelling in ads these days, which speaks volumes about the type of agency that BBH is, they really champion creativity overall. BBH wholeheartedly trusted my vision and capabilities as a director, which is why I believe the final films were so rich in character and humanity."

The campaign runs in the UK on television and online video, cinemas, OOH, social media, digital display and print for three weeks.

Credits:

Advertising agency: BBH

CCO: Alex Grieve

Executive creative director: Helen Rhodes

Deputy executive creative director: Felipe Guimaraes

Creative director: Felipe Guimaraes

Creatives: Oliver Short & Jennifer Short

Group strategy director: Saskia Jones

Senior strategist: Joy Molan

Agency film producer: Charlotte Kirk

Agency print producer: Sarah Knight and Matt Kitto

Media planner: ESSENCEMEDIACOM

Production company: BISCUIT

Director: DAYDAY

DOP: Hunter Daly

MD: Rupert Reynolds-Maclean

EP: Samantha Chitty

Head of production: Polly du Plessis

Producer: Lara Baldwin

Editor: Owen O’Sullivan

Editing house: TENTHREE

Post-production company: ELECTRIC THEATRE COLLECTIVE

Post-production producer: Emma Hughes

2D lead artist: Robin McGloin

Colourist: Jason Wallis

Sound studio: STRING & TINS

Sound engineer: Jim Stewart