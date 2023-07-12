BBH's The Barn opens its doors for the third year running

For the third year in a row, creative agency BBH is on the hunt for 10 hard-working, diverse minds to join The Barn, its free creative placement scheme designed to make the ad industry accessible to a wider range of people.

Applications can now be submitted, with an extended deadline of 1 September with interviews taking place at BBH over June and September. The scheme is open to anyone, regardless of their experience and whether or not they have got any previous creative efforts to show. Instead, candidates are selected based on their responses to a series of fun and creative prompts including ‘persuade me to get a third ear’, ‘pick a fruit and make me vote for it in the next General Election’, and ‘make a musical instrument and play a famous song on it’.

On the applications, renowned tutor and The Barn course leader Tony Cullingham said: “We are looking for people without traditional experience, or education in the industry. We want people who think differently, will answer a challenge in a unique way, or approach a problem with something most of us would never have thought of. There’s a lot of talk in the industry about how it needs to be more inclusive and accessible. With The Barn, BBH has taken action and is building something that genuinely makes a difference, and I feel very privileged that I get to lead that.”

Those who are successful will spend eight months studying with Cullingham, former programme leader of The Watford Advertising Course, and will be supported by four mentors - two from BBH, and two from outside the agency. Unlike most placement schemes, The Barn is paid.

At The Barn’s conclusion, in June 2024, each student will have a folio – along with help in securing agency placements ahead of college graduates, who will not qualify until July. BBH gave junior creative roles to Katy David and Simran Sidhu, two graduates from the 2022/23 cohort, while others were taken on by Lucky Generals, Mother and Channel 4’s in-house agency 4Creative.

Helen Rhodes, executive creative director, BBH said: “The application process is unorthodox, but then so is Tony and so is BBH. Our industry needs diverse thinkers, it’s how we make the best work. It is incredible to see the students progress, this time last year, one of them was working for the NHS answering emergency calls. She now has a portfolio of work to take her into the start of her career. As we enter our third year, it’s heartening to see we’re achieving what we set out to do by bringing people in from outside the standard net of advertising.”

Kinjal Sheth, Barn student said: “The Barn has been a life-changing experience. I’m so grateful that BBH gave me the opportunity. I’ve loved every minute of it.”

The Barn is part of BBH's ongoing commitment to finding and supporting the next generation of creative talent in the UK and opening up the advertising industry (and client briefs) to more diverse voices and experiences. It was launched by BBH in 2021 and expanded in 2022.