BBH and Nabs launch training network for women in advertising

BBH has collaborated with industry charity Nabs to unveil a network and training programme for women in advertising, designed to make work better for women and accelerate the next generation of leaders.

The 'HERd' programme marks the first time the charity has partnered with a business on a training programme specifically for women. It will be tailored to suit women at all stages of their careers giving them tools and techniques to support their career progression and mental wellness, in and out of work.

The launch follows the publication of the 2023 All In Census, created by the Advertising Association, the IPA, ISBA and Kantar, which found that 29 per cent of women believe gender hinders career progression. A further 55% believe parental leave has negatively impacted their career, compared to just 6 per cent of men.

HERd will include group training, coaching, speaker events and speed mentoring sessions, providing spaces for women to examine issues around career progression, maternity leave and returning to work, leadership values and maintaining a positive work life balance. All sessions will be led by Nabs coaches, who are experienced in facilitating psychologically safe spaces that foster growth and development.

In its first year, the initiative will be incubated within BBH and tailored to women already working at the agency, with all sessions taking place during work hours to ensure it walks the talk of a positive work-life balance. In 2024, the agency hopes to open up the programme to people outside the agency, at no cost. All proceeds paid to Nabs by BBH for HERd training will also go straight back into Nabs to further support the thousands of women across the advertising industry.

Holly Ripper, managing director, BBH, said: “We want to arm women with the skills and tools they need to further their careers and build confidence in their own way. The truth is that within our industry, there are still hurdles that women need to negotiate and there are still inequalities that exist. We know we have to do more to support women and our actions must match our words. This partnership with Nabs is just one way we are doubling down on our long-term mission to create more equal opportunities and support the next generation of female leaders. It's crucial to retain the best talent and it’s non-negotiable to end gender inequality in the workplace.”

Nabs has supported the advertising community since 1913 by providing mental wellness services such as coaching, training and confidential advice.

Sue Todd, CEO, Nabs, said: “Our mission is to advance the mental wellness and support the development of individuals through training and coaching in the advertising, media and marketing industry, and we believe that HERd will play a significant role in achieving that goal. We look forward to working with BBH and the women who participate in the programme to create positive change.”