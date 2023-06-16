BBH Barn creatives craft Father's Day cards for homeless dads

86% of homeless people in London are male. Of that, 62% are fathers, who are in desperate need of support, accommodation and often, legal advice.

After discovering that very little had been done to reach and support this demographic, BBH’s Barn students Aishah and Marlon developed an awareness campaign specifically targeting dads experiencing homelessness. With Fathers Day just around the corner, usually a day when dads are showered with love from their families, Aishah and Marlin wanted to shine a light on those that are not so lucky, while getting a message out about the support that is available to those that need it.

Working alongside the team at Dads House, and with help from designer Martin Reed, the Barn team subverted Father's Day cliches to design a range of cards which will be distributed on the eve of Fathers Day to food kitchens in London and other areas where homeless people are known to seek refuge.

The cards will also be distributed as an insert within the Big Issue magazine, with a goal to encourage awareness of Dad’s House charity and the services it offers. Dads House is a London based charity, founded by William McGranaghan, whose mission is to help dads be dads. Dads House is currently the only charity in London specifically helping fathers get on their feet again by offering legal advice, counselling and accommodation support.