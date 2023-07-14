Tesco customer bursts into song in latest Clubcard campaign
Created by BBH, the campaign showcases the savings Tesco customers can make with its loyalty scheme
14 July 2023
Supermarket chain Tesco has unveiled a new TV campaign, created by BBH, showcasing the ways in which Tesco's Clubcard can enable customers to feel the power of lower prices.
According to the brand, having the power to save money, especially in a cost of living crisis, sparks something inside us all. The savings generated by the Tesco Clubcard, however, go one step further in this latest spot.
As customers step up with their weekly shop to then see their bill drop at the till, the reaction they have is visceral and explosive. So much so, they just can’t control the power within, and burst into song with the iconic 'The Power' track by Snap.
The aim of the 'Power Within' campaign is to show that Tesco is on its customers’ side, helping to bring down the cost of their weekly shop - and put a smile on their face while doing it.
The campaign, which will run across TV, print, radio and social media, aims to stand out against the traditionally dry category of value-based advertising and promotional offers.
Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes, Deputy Executive Creative Director at BBH said: “It’s silly, it’s in your face, and it's unapologetically Tesco. What else do you need?”
CREDITS
TESCO GROUP BRAND, PROPOSITION & MARKETING DIRECTOR: Emma Botton
TESCO MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR: Murray Bisschop
TESCO HEAD OF CAMPAIGNS: Michael Cocker
TESCO CAMPAIGN MANAGER: Amy Bill
TESCO CAMPAIGN ASSISTANT: Sophie Titchener
ADVERTISING AGENCY: BBH
CAMPAIGN NAME: The Power Within
CCO: Alex Grieve
EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Helen Rhodes
DEPUTY EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes
CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes
COPYWRITER: Jennifer Ashton
ART DIRECTOR: Oliver Short
PLANNER: Rosanagh Ker
PLANNER: Tom Papaloizou
BUSINESS LEAD: Andy Connolly
ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Millie Dann / Georgia Rayner / Sammy Mendel
ACCOUNT MANAGER: Olivia Harte
AGENCY FILM PRODUCER: Sammantha Roberts
AGENCY PRINT PRODUCER: Rachel Clarke
MEDIA PLANNER: Essence MediaCom
PRODUCTION COMPANY: Epoch
FILM DIRECTOR: Matt Swanson
POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Black Kite