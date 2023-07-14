Tesco customer bursts into song in latest Clubcard campaign

As customers step up with their weekly shop to then see their bill drop at the till, the reaction they have is visceral and explosive. So much so, they just can’t control the power within, and burst into song with the iconic 'The Power' track by Snap.

The aim of the 'Power Within' campaign is to show that Tesco is on its customers’ side, helping to bring down the cost of their weekly shop - and put a smile on their face while doing it.

The campaign, which will run across TV, print, radio and social media, aims to stand out against the traditionally dry category of value-based advertising and promotional offers.

Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes, Deputy Executive Creative Director at BBH said: “It’s silly, it’s in your face, and it's unapologetically Tesco. What else do you need?”