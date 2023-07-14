BBH Tesco Clubcard 'The Power Within'

Tesco customer bursts into song in latest Clubcard campaign

Created by BBH, the campaign showcases the savings Tesco customers can make with its loyalty scheme

By creative salon

14 July 2023

Supermarket chain Tesco has unveiled a new TV campaign, created by BBH, showcasing the ways in which Tesco's Clubcard can enable customers to feel the power of lower prices.

According to the brand, having the power to save money, especially in a cost of living crisis, sparks something inside us all. The savings generated by the Tesco Clubcard, however, go one step further in this latest spot.

As customers step up with their weekly shop to then see their bill drop at the till, the reaction they have is visceral and explosive. So much so, they just can’t control the power within, and burst into song with the iconic 'The Power' track by Snap.

The aim of the 'Power Within' campaign is to show that Tesco is on its customers’ side, helping to bring down the cost of their weekly shop - and put a smile on their face while doing it.

The campaign, which will run across TV, print, radio and social media, aims to stand out against the traditionally dry category of value-based advertising and promotional offers.

Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes, Deputy Executive Creative Director at BBH said: “It’s silly, it’s in your face, and it's unapologetically Tesco. What else do you need?”

CREDITS

TESCO GROUP BRAND, PROPOSITION & MARKETING DIRECTOR: Emma Botton

TESCO MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR: Murray Bisschop

TESCO HEAD OF CAMPAIGNS: Michael Cocker

TESCO CAMPAIGN MANAGER: Amy Bill

TESCO CAMPAIGN ASSISTANT: Sophie Titchener

ADVERTISING AGENCY: BBH

CAMPAIGN NAME: The Power Within

CCO: Alex Grieve

EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Helen Rhodes

DEPUTY EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes

COPYWRITER: Jennifer Ashton

ART DIRECTOR: Oliver Short

PLANNER: Rosanagh Ker

PLANNER: Tom Papaloizou

BUSINESS LEAD: Andy Connolly

ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Millie Dann / Georgia Rayner / Sammy Mendel

ACCOUNT MANAGER: Olivia Harte

AGENCY FILM PRODUCER: Sammantha Roberts

AGENCY PRINT PRODUCER: Rachel Clarke

MEDIA PLANNER: Essence MediaCom

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Epoch

FILM DIRECTOR: Matt Swanson

POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Black Kite

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.