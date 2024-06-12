Judging Cannes Lions 2024 - Hear from This Year's Jurors

I must confess, Film Craft is a category I’ve always wanted to judge in Cannes, so I was very excited by the prospect when I was first approached about being on the jury.

Within each sub-category, I wanted to see individuality – work that feels like a step change. I’ve been on the lookout for the highest quality of film craft across every element of the production, homing in on every detail in each entry to make sure we’re awarding “on-screen artistry.” Because that’s what it is. Exceptional filmmaking is art, and it’s our duty to honour that. Entries were truly global, so it was a sheer pleasure to fully immerse myself in the work and take a deep dive into every piece of film, focusing on the minutiae of the craft that every entry encompasses.

The jury room debate can be interesting and sometimes quite diversifying, but you always end up agreeing on the winners. Even during smart debates and powerful discussions with colleagues from around the world who I truly respect, the best work speaks for itself.

As for Cannes predictions… I think we’ll see some humour winning this year. That’s what the world needs right now, and as it’s a new category that’s seen a lot of hype, I’m hoping that will come through in the campaigns that eventually medal. Production is also in a transition period, as AI sits firmly in the workflow as a much-needed tool to enhance and improve efficiencies, so we’ve seen a number of entries using AI tools, specifically across VFX work and post-production.

Judging and rewarding work is an exceptional privilege that I love to indulge, and it always revitalises my love for this industry.