Judging Cannes Lions 2024 - Hear from This Year's Jurors
Jurors share their expectations ahead of entering the judging room
12 June 2024
It's June, which means it's time for many of the world's advertising elite to pack those bags, put on the sun cream and perhaps pour the Rose - Cannes Lions is just around the corner.
But ahead of the week of celebration around the best work produced by the creative community over the last 12 months, why not check out what a few of the judges representring EssenceMediacom X, Dentsu Creative, AMV BBDO, Leo Burnett, FCB London and VML are expecting from the entries that will cross their paths this year?
Among other things, they seek examples of work that transcended traditional advertising, made a cultural impact, and resonated emotionally through powerful, authentic storytelling.
Matilda Egere-Cooper, editorial director, Dentsu Creative UK - judging the Entertainment Lions
When I landed the Entertainment category to shortlist this year, I genuinely felt like I'd hit the jackpot. My decades as a music and lifestyle journalist have given me something of a sixth sense for the genre – and despite nearly 300 entries to wade through, the quality of the entries this year made it feel like light work.
That said, the submissions were so vast, they brought their own interpretations of 'entertainment' – some on the nose, others more of a creative stretch. I looked for work that truly captured the genre, not just in the conventional sense, but in ways that felt both boundary-pushing and immediately brilliant.
Our jury president, Geoffrey Edwards, advised us to identify work that propels the genre forward, embodies the brand's values, and nails the marketing goals they set out to achieve. I also had in mind the idea of "transformative creativity" – the gold standard at Dentsu Creative. These are ideas so bold and ambitious that they challenge perceptions and go above and beyond to impact humanity for good.
By the time I reviewed at the final entry, I realised the strongest work did all of the above, and used best-in-class storytelling to evoke a reaction – ideas that made me laugh out loud, tear up, or just gave me all the feels. For me, that's entertainment at its finest: work that not only honours great craft but is so engaging, it's bound to leave a legacy that's referenced for years to come.
Sue Unerman, chief transformation officer, EMX - judging the Glass Lions
I'm very much looking forward to judging the Glass Lions, and congratulations to everyone that has entered. To get the ideas, make the work happen, and measure the results for this award is no small achievement. I personally am looking for work that has real legacy, and has created lasting change and has original insights leading to the creative execution.
Andre Sallowicz, creative partner, AMV BBDO - judging the Outdoor Lions
From the very first spark of an idea to the polished final product submitted to Cannes Lions, you always can really feel the dedication and passion behind every project. Making sure every piece gets a fair shot is super important for keeping the creative playing field level. Hats off to the Outdoor Lions jury for bringing in such a diverse crew – it's a smart move that keeps things fair and square.
When I'm judging, I'm all about four main things: creativity, effectiveness, craft, and relevance. I assess whether the entry is innovative, impactful, well-executed, and pertinent to current trends and its category. Can't wait to dive into the 2024 submissions and see who's bringing the heat this year!
Amy Lanzi, CEO, Digitas North America - judging Creative Commerce
This year at Cannes, and every year, it’s exciting to see what brands deliver for consumers by blending partners, platforms, and people in seamless ways to provide indisputable value. Within the Creative Commerce category, I’m most excited about work that fuses intelligence and insights to create compelling stories that drive business results, and believe the Creative Commerce category at Cannes will continue to drive innovation throughout the year, and across our industry.
Nikki Chapman, production partner, FCB London - judging the Film Craft Lions
I must confess, Film Craft is a category I’ve always wanted to judge in Cannes, so I was very excited by the prospect when I was first approached about being on the jury.
Within each sub-category, I wanted to see individuality – work that feels like a step change. I’ve been on the lookout for the highest quality of film craft across every element of the production, homing in on every detail in each entry to make sure we’re awarding “on-screen artistry.” Because that’s what it is. Exceptional filmmaking is art, and it’s our duty to honour that. Entries were truly global, so it was a sheer pleasure to fully immerse myself in the work and take a deep dive into every piece of film, focusing on the minutiae of the craft that every entry encompasses.
The jury room debate can be interesting and sometimes quite diversifying, but you always end up agreeing on the winners. Even during smart debates and powerful discussions with colleagues from around the world who I truly respect, the best work speaks for itself.
As for Cannes predictions… I think we’ll see some humour winning this year. That’s what the world needs right now, and as it’s a new category that’s seen a lot of hype, I’m hoping that will come through in the campaigns that eventually medal. Production is also in a transition period, as AI sits firmly in the workflow as a much-needed tool to enhance and improve efficiencies, so we’ve seen a number of entries using AI tools, specifically across VFX work and post-production.
Judging and rewarding work is an exceptional privilege that I love to indulge, and it always revitalises my love for this industry.
Andrés Quezada, general creative director, Leo Burnett - judging the Sustainable Development Goals category
I am really grateful to be part of this honoring role as a Jury Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity and takes on an even more profound significance when evaluating work in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) category.
The Sustainable Development Goals category at Cannes Lions stands apart by its mission to spotlight and reward campaigns that aim to address the world's most pressing challenges, from poverty and inequality to climate action and sustainable development. As a jury member, the responsibility is immense
Being part of all this and everything that will come at Cannes this June, blends the joy of discovering cutting-edge creativity with the profound responsibility of evaluating campaigns that strive to make the world a better place. This unique vantage point reaffirms the potential of purposeful advertising to inspire, engage, and affect real change, making the experience not just a professional highlight but also a deeply personal journey toward global betterment.
From my perspective, creativity is not a job or a position in an agency, creativity is a way of being, a way of acting, is a way to see the world with a different perspective and creative sensibility. Becoming more aware of this perspective, is what makes you a creative person today. That’s why it has become harder and harder to categorize what creativity look or feels, passing the boundaries of just a cultural reality to a much complex situation. Let’s not forget that we are on the advertising business, still this discipline has blurred it’s lining a long time ago towards culture and entertainment. The outcome of Cannes lions, or what I expect, it to try to predict our near future and respond accordingly to take advantage of our new realities.
Prerna Mehra, creative director and head of art for MullenLowe MENA -
As a shortlisting jury member for the Industry Craft category at the Cannes Lions Festival I am honored to witness and evaluate the finest examples of creativity and execution in the industry. The Industry Craft category is unique at the festival, as it places a primary emphasis on execution, craftsmanship, and then the idea itself.
Craft, in its purest form, has an intangible yet profound impact on the world. From the intricacies of design to the meticulous quality of execution, craft determines whether a piece captures attention, evokes emotion, and inspires engagement. This year, the submissions have not only demonstrated exceptional execution but have also been thoughtfully conceptualized. The work we see is not just aesthetically pleasing; it is work that works.
In an era where artificial intelligence is making significant strides, the overwhelming amount of work entered this year is a testament to the irreplaceable value of human creativity and craftsmanship. This is the year to showcase that humans can craft better than AI, with ideas that are not only fresh but also remarkably effective.
I expect the work this year to set a new benchmark for excellence. It embodies the pinnacle of creativity and execution among all entries.
I expect deep, meaningful conversations in the judging room. The entries will surprise and delight the awarding jury with their freshness and innovation. Ultimately, the goal is for the work to push the boundaries of industry craft. Many pieces possess a quality that goes beyond mere craftsmanship—they have the potential to set new standards and inspire future generations of creators.
The Cannes Lions Festival is a testament to the enduring power of well-crafted ideas and the incredible impact they can have on the world. I am confident that the work we honor will reflect the true spirit of the festival and the very best of human ingenuity, creativity, and craftsmanship.
Paul Nagy, regional CCO, VML APAC - judging the Film Lions
I'm approaching this year looking for work that transcends traditional film in advertising, and enters the realm of cultural impact. Beyond technical brilliance and craft, I'm looking for films that spark conversation, challenge conventions, and resonate emotionally.
Diversity and inclusion remain important, both in front of, and behind the camera. The stories we choose to tell and the people we choose to tell them should reflect the world we live in.
Of course, storytelling is key. I believe powerful narratives have the ability to forge deep connections and leave a lasting impression. Authenticity and the ability to extract raw emotion will be important, but this year, so will humour.
And finally, I’m looking for those films that break convention. They don’t stick to the traditional formats, storylines or practices. Not the ones that are crazy for crazy’s sake, but the ones that are willing to break the rules if it allows them to do the story justice.
Ultimately, the winning entries will be those that not only captivate and inspire, but also demonstrate the transformative power of film as a medium for impactful communication.
