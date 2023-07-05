Louder and Prouder: AMV BBDO's 2023

As we increase our capabilities, we’ve launched AMVxGreen, our new sustainability creative consultancy, which stands as a testament of our belief that we can change the world through the work we do. Our talented and multidisciplinary team is equipped to respond to diverse briefs, supporting companies and brands wherever they are on their sustainability journey. The effort was already rewarded with a Gold at Ad Net Zero Awards with the Cash For Trash campaign for Currys. We’ve also launched Red Studios, a cutting-edge content and production division in collaboration with our sister company Redwood BBDO, where we bring together the world's most awarded creative agency with the UK's largest content studio as we keep pushing the boundaries of creativity and effectiveness for our clients.

In 2023, we won a total of 36 awards, including:

13 gold wins from 7 brands at 7 award shows (2 Gold Lions, 1 D&AD Yellow Pencil)

13 silver wins from 5 brands at 9 award shows (5 Silver Lions, 1 D&AD Graphite Pencil)

10 bronze wins from 5 brands at 8 shows (2 D&AD Wood Pencils)

We’ve also been named one of the Best & Bravest agencies on the planet for the third consecutive year (2021, 2022 & 2023) by Contagious Pioneers.

As we reflect on this extraordinary year, the pages of AMV’s success story continue to unfold, driven by the indomitable spirit, creativity, and dedication of our incredibly talented team.

What one thing are you proudest of for 2023?

We’re proud of how our team came together in different moments throughout the year. We always say that what makes AMV successful is all our people. It’s never been and will never be about one person, it’s about the collective of talents. The wins, the insane body of work, all the accolades are the result of all the brilliance and the passion of people at AMV.

And what’s been your biggest challenge?

In a landscape of long-lasting uncertainty, growing pressures and short-term strategies, the delicate dance between being constantly pitching and giving people the time they need to create great work was certainly the biggest challenge.

What are you most looking forward to in 2024?

Seeing all the brilliant ideas in our Wall live in the world.

And what one change would you most like to see in our industry next year?

More sustainable pitching practices to allow for more great work to shine.