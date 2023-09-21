Swiss graphics, raw photography and Miffy: Mario Kerkstra's creative inspirations

Graphic Design: Geigy

In its heyday, Basel-based company Geigy was not just at the forefront of pharmaceutical drugs research it was also one of the leading advocates of the International Typographic Style, Switzerland’s influential post-war graphic design movement.

Modernist graphic design from the 1960s is one of my greatest sources of inspiration and within that Geigy’s exceptional body of work sits right at the top of my list. This innovative groundbreaking brand identity was crucial for the development of the Swiss Style in graphic design. With its asymmetrical designs, strong visual elements, playful yet controlled sans-serif typography and block colours it is one of my all-time favourites.

To me the timeless work that was produced at Geigy over a period of 30 years is simply astonishing and I always find myself coming back to it at some point or another.