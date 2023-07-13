robin williams birdcage

my creative life

Drag dressing , crying on the beach, and Rome: Sophie Cullinane's Creative Obsessions

Gravity Road's Creative Partner shares the references she returns to for endless inspiration

By Creative Salon

13 July 2023

Film: The Birdcage

Robin Williams’s louche portrayal of Armande Goldberg - the owner of a deliciously decadent drag nightclub in South Miami Beach - is seared into my creation consciousness and has directly or indirectly affected every sartorial decision I’ve made since seeing it. Gianni Versace, gold chains nestling in a hairy chest and a wide-leg linen slack has, in my opinion, never looked so good. A silk robe over a cotton vest and a backless horseshoe lofa? Dead. It helps that the film makes me laugh so much as to make me actually catatonic.

Book: Giovanni’s Room

This book plugged the Call Me By Your Name shaped hole in my heart when I realised reading it for the fourth consecutive holiday in a row was a touch…unimaginative. The 1956 novel by James Baldwin focuses on the life of an American man living in Paris and his relationship with an Italian bartender called Giovanni. I like crying on a beach on holiday. It’s a hobby of mine. And this is a proper, full-pelt romantic tear jerker.

Art: Julien Drach Roma

Rome is my favourite place on the planet and Julien Drach’s Roma series captures the heady, swarthy heat of the place in a way that I find utterly irresistible.

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.