Drag dressing , crying on the beach, and Rome: Sophie Cullinane's Creative Obsessions

Film: The Birdcage

Robin Williams’s louche portrayal of Armande Goldberg - the owner of a deliciously decadent drag nightclub in South Miami Beach - is seared into my creation consciousness and has directly or indirectly affected every sartorial decision I’ve made since seeing it. Gianni Versace, gold chains nestling in a hairy chest and a wide-leg linen slack has, in my opinion, never looked so good. A silk robe over a cotton vest and a backless horseshoe lofa? Dead. It helps that the film makes me laugh so much as to make me actually catatonic.