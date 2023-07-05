Photo essays, literary classics and art shops: how to inspire Jules Chalkley

Magnum Photos

Photojournalists, IMHO, are the heroic and masterful story tellers of the real world. I love the human curiosity and will power that seeks to find the truth of a story and elevate it to a whole new level. As an art form it is my favourite, a mixture of real life and high art that tells in one global language, in a millisecond, what is going on.

Photojournalism is a two-way relationship, it allows the viewer to make their own decision. It reminds me to make sure all the work I do has an elevation and a simplicity to it, that there is a cultural narrative that finds a way into the minds of an audience, leaving them changed.

My current obsession is Eugene Smith, the pioneer of the photo essay. His work is staggering: “A photo is a small voice, at best, but sometimes - just sometimes - one photograph or a group of them can lure our senses into awareness.”