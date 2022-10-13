Argos Launches AI Campaign through Ogilvy

The behavioural data from each of the family members is then used to makeover their home, filling it with products that the family had a positive emotional response to, and which authentically express their individual style.

“Argos is a true fabric-of-the-nation brand encouraging people to trust their instincts, rather than follow their algorithms. The campaign is fun and heart-warming but also thought provoking, sitting right at the intersection of behavioural science, AI technology and pop culture. This work epitomises the huge creative opportunity of owned channels and organic social. You can’t just pay for eyeballs. The content has to be good enough to draw people in. It’s like a brand’s own capsule TV channel. And if you want more viewers, you need great shows. Watch this space." Johnny Watters and Angus George , ECDs, Ogilvy UK

“There are so many different ways to style a home, it’s no wonder people get a bit of choice paralysis. The risk is we get overwhelmed, and we end up with homes that don’t reflect us. We wanted to help our customers trust their instincts a little more. Trust themselves. And reassure them that no matter how quirky or trendy or sparse or wild their tastes might be, we’ve got everything they need to make themselves at home.” Rob Quartermain, Head of Marketing & Brand, Argos

The campaign will run across all social and launches this week on YouTube.

