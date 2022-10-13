Argos Launches AI Campaign through Ogilvy
The social campaign seeks to reset Britain’s relationship with interior design by breaking the 'greige algorithm'
13 October 2022
Argos' data shows grey has become one of the most popular sofa colours in recent years. Yet how many of us can say grey is our favourite colour? With this campaign, the brand aims to free those trapped by the greige algorithm that influences so many of our home styling options. And instead, decorate their homes with the styles and colours that truly reflect their personality.
The series of eight-minute YouTube films stars interior designer and influencer Siobhan Murphy, and features a giant cube filled with products from Argos, a behavioural specialist and a real family who have lost their shopping intuition. Using the latest AI emotion-tracking technology the team monitors how the family emotionally respond as they are exposed to hundreds of latest products stocked by the nation’s well-loved retailer.
The behavioural data from each of the family members is then used to makeover their home, filling it with products that the family had a positive emotional response to, and which authentically express their individual style.
“Argos is a true fabric-of-the-nation brand encouraging people to trust their instincts, rather than follow their algorithms. The campaign is fun and heart-warming but also thought provoking, sitting right at the intersection of behavioural science, AI technology and pop culture. This work epitomises the huge creative opportunity of owned channels and organic social. You can’t just pay for eyeballs. The content has to be good enough to draw people in. It’s like a brand’s own capsule TV channel. And if you want more viewers, you need great shows. Watch this space." Johnny Watters and Angus George , ECDs, Ogilvy UK
“There are so many different ways to style a home, it’s no wonder people get a bit of choice paralysis. The risk is we get overwhelmed, and we end up with homes that don’t reflect us. We wanted to help our customers trust their instincts a little more. Trust themselves. And reassure them that no matter how quirky or trendy or sparse or wild their tastes might be, we’ve got everything they need to make themselves at home.” Rob Quartermain, Head of Marketing & Brand, Argos
The campaign will run across all social and launches this week on YouTube.
Credits
Managing Partner - Rebecca Dennis
Business Director - Hannah Gage
Account Director - Liz Svilane
Account Manager - Mel Ashton
Strategy Director - Matt Straker-Taylor
Executive Creative Directors - Angus George and Johnny Watters
Creative Director - Tom Bellamy & Chris Chance
Creatives - Chris Lawlor and Samuel Hinckley
Head of Motion - Alex Durham
Senior Designer - Simon O'Brien
Designer - Anna Dormidontova
Project Director - Gareth Robertson
Senior Producer - Stephanie Warner
Production Assistant - Lynsie Roberts
Director, No Trace - Sunny Bahia
Rob Quartermain - Head of Marketing and Brand, Argos
Lisa Ironside - Campaign Manager, Argos
Jenna Smith - Campaign Executive, Argos
Liam Dove - Campaign Assistant, Argos