Have resilience, take your holidays, and be 'an expert in people': Lessons from Ogilvy's MD

Creative Salon: How would you describe your journey in the advertising industry?

Victoria: I’d describe it as a lot of fun and hard work in equal measure. I fell into advertising. I was working in fashion after university and had a friend who worked at an agency. Her job seemed more interesting than mine, so I applied for an Account Manager role and got it. Since then, I’ve worked at a real mixture of agencies, doing everything from POS and on-pack promotions to digital and TV and everything in between. I think that diversity of experience has been my superpower actually as clients need and want people in agencies who think about the brand and challenge first and foremost, not the channel.

From the head of account management to MD, how has your role evolved?

I took on the Head of Account Management role at Ogilvy UK when we merged the various operating companies into one, so my role was about merging five different groups of account handlers from PR, social, advertising and experience into one cohesive unit. It was an administrative challenge, we had 16 different job titles being used, five different sets of job descriptions and review systems, all of which needed to be harmonised.

The great thing was that it quickly became apparent that for all the differences, there was an instinctive agreement about the spirit and behaviours that we all saw and wanted in a great account person. Of course, at the same time I was running pitches, managing the cost base, and overseeing pieces of business too.

Moving into the MD role felt like a natural progression, my remit is larger and I have greater financial responsibilities, but fundamentally my role was and still is to create the conditions in which the team and their creativity can thrive. Sometimes that means getting stuck in on a pitch, or sorting out an operational issue, or working on the finances, but the objective is always the same.

Having been in the industry for more than a decade, what has been your biggest learning?

Listen more, speak less. Everything you need to know about someone and how they feel and will react to a situation is there if you pay attention. Make yourself an expert in people.

What is the most essential quality to have as an agency leader?

Resilience. As anyone who has worked in the industry for more than five minutes knows, there are lot of ups and downs, and many a great idea that never makes it out into the world as a fully fledged ad. Accept that, dig in and you can throw yourself into every day with the same level of energy.

Oh and take all of your holiday and don’t work every weekend, it’s about the quality of your contribution, not how many hours you rack up. Fiona Gordon, my boss, is such a great role model for this, she works so hard is so, so committed and full of positive energy, and she takes time out to go on fabulous holidays or to hang out with her god children. That’s good leadership.

To date, what work are you most proud of?

Our Mayor of London work is something I’m extremely proud of. It’s a perfect example of Ogilvy UK at its best, fusing behavioural science, PR, social and advertising skills to create something that is part of the cultural conversation and has had a tangible impact on the issue of violence against women.